Machi made over $42.6 million in profit in four months and lost about $30 million in six days

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Lookonchain, trader Machi Big Brother (singer Huang Licheng) saw his profits rise from zero to $42.6 million within four months of starting trading on the Hyperliquid platform in May. However, in just six days, his profits had fallen back to $11.6 million, wiping out approximately $30 million in profits.