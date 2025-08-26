Macroeconomic Shifts Shake Cryptocurrency Markets

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 22:22

Recent macroeconomic data heavily influenced cryptocurrency market volatility. Consumer Confidence and inflation expectations showed significant changes.

Continue Reading:Macroeconomic Shifts Shake Cryptocurrency Markets

The post Macroeconomic Shifts Shake Cryptocurrency Markets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts