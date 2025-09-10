Madonna’s Sexually-Charged Single Becomes A Top 40 Win Again

Madonna’s “Erotica” returns to the U.K. charts, hitting two sales tallies at the same time as the ’80s classic becomes a win for the superstar. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Madonna is working on a number of projects at the moment, but fans have only gotten tiny hints of what’s to come, or possibly when these efforts will be shared with the world. The singer has spoken openly and shared on social media about what was once a biopic, but is now a limited series, although it’s unclear when production will actually begin.

She has also been teasing a new album, apparently a sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor, which may even be titled Confessions Two. But again, no release date has been made clear, and most people haven’t heard anything from the project.

In the United Kingdom, as fans wait for something new from the global pop star, one of her earlier career smashes returns to the top 40 and becomes a bestseller again.

“Erotica” Returns to Two Charts

“Erotica” finds its way back to two tallies this frame. The track reenters the Official Vinyl Singles chart at No. 31, scoring another stay inside the top 40. On the Official Physical Singles ranking, the cut narrowly misses that same region, as it comes in at No. 41.

A Recent Chart Favorite

“Erotica” has only been absent from these lists for a short while. Madonna’s tune last appeared in mid-July, when it ranked as a top 20 hit on both rosters.

“Erotica” on the Charts

Between the two tallies, “Erotica” has only conquered the Official Vinyl Singles chart. The song once soared to No. 2 on the Official Physical Singles ranking, as it fell just shy of the throne.

Madonna’s History on These Charts

“Erotica” is, amazingly, Madonna’s only No. 1 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart. She hasn’t scored a new win on the list since December 2022, when “Everybody” peaked at No. 2. “Who’s That Girl” also stalled in the runner-up position.

On the Official Physical Singles list, Madonna has earned more than 30 top 10 hits, as the ranking includes CD singles in addition to vinyl purchases. “Erotica” is tied with fellow favorites like “Ray of Light,” “Beautiful Stranger,” “American Life,” and “Me Against the Music” with Britney Spears by missing the throne by just one space.

“Erotica” Has Charted for Half a Year

As “Erotica” returns once again, it hits a milestone on the Official Vinyl Singles chart, notching 26 weeks – half a year – on the tally. On the physical-only ranking, the tune increases its total to 45 total frames.