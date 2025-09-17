Maestro launches institutional platform for BTC-native capital markets

Maestro, a Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure platform, has introduced an institutional-grade solution aimed at accelerating adoption of the benchmark digital asset in decentralized finance.

The launch of Maestro Institutional targets use of Bitcoin as collateral in capital markets.

Maestro Institutional is a treasury financial platform that will allow Bitcoin’s use as an asset in crypto market collateralization, with institutions able to tap into this offering in capital markets without having to contend with asset liquidation.

In a press release, Maestro noted that corporations, asset managers, and Bitcoin custody providers can now optimize their BTC holdings with custom yield and treasury solutions. Maestro Institutional will integrate some of the top Bitcoin finance platforms to deliver enterprise-ready yield products.



Eyeing yield on idle Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC)’s growing share of the decentralized finance market means institutions can tap into more that $150 billion in idle BTC.

Currently, much of this idle Bitcoin sits on corporate balance sheets, aided by the spike in Wall Street players allocating to top cryptocurrencies through digital asset treasury platforms. Lombard, Solv and Babylon are some of the leading ecosystems providers in this BTCfi landscape.

Notably, approximately $2 trillion of the total supply of Bitcoin is in custody or cold storage as institutional demand grows. Institutions increasingly view Bitcoin as a yield-bearing asset, exploring opportunities beyond traditional finance solutions like exchange-traded funds.

Maestro aims to offer a platform for compliant, risk-adjusted yield strategies, with all offerings allowing for settlement directly on Bitcoin. There will be no bridging or wrapping.