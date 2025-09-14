MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $14M With 13,500 Holders – Best Crypto Presale of 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 10:04
Moonveil
MORE$0.09632+1.72%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006498+6.15%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001771+0.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017179+4.50%
Crypto News
  • 14 September 2025
  • |
  • 05:00

Discover why MAGACOIN FINANCE is being ranked among the best crypto presales of 2025 after raising $14M with 13,500 holders. Analysts predict strong ROI potential.

Crypto investors are chasing the best crypto presale of 2025, with multiple new projects gaining traction across different sectors. From DeFi tokens to gaming-based assets, the hunt for the next high ROI crypto presales is intensifying.

In the middle of this rush, MAGACOIN FINANCE has already pulled in attention after raising $14M with 13,500 holders, making it one of the top crypto presales to watch.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Smashes $14M With 13,500 Holders

Few tokens in early sales grab as much attention as MAGACOIN FINANCE has. The project has surged past a $14M raise, supported by more than 13,500 holdersalready.

Analysts are linking this rapid growth to strong community backing and the limited allocation bonus, where investors can still access a 50% bonus using the code PATRIOT50X.

Some experts are even projecting a 25x ROI once listings begin, putting MAGACOIN FINANCE among the best altcoin presales of 2025.

With limited stages selling out quickly, many rank it among the top presale tokens to buy now, especially for those searching for a crypto presale with a considerable number of holders and strong early traction.

Rising Demand for Early-Stage Crypto Tokens

The appetite for the best new crypto projects has been growing each quarter. Investors want assets with clear narratives, high community activity, and potential for gains before the next cycle.

This is why the best altcoin presales of 2025 are attracting higher volumes compared to previous cycles.

Some examples of gaining visibility include projects tied to AI, gaming, and decentralized payments. Each carries different models, but all of them compete for the title of the best crypto presale to watch. For many traders, early positions in such tokens represent one of the highest upside strategies in the market.

The trend is also driving analysts to compile lists of the top crypto presale to watch, often including both long-term infrastructure coins and short-term speculative plays. It’s not only about hype—it’s about catching growth before liquidity expands.

Final Thought: MAGACOIN FINANCE as a Rising Contender

Investors scanning through the best altcoin presales to buy before the next bull run have more options than ever, but only a handful stand out with measurable growth. MAGACOIN FINANCE’s community growth and investor momentum make it an obvious mention on such lists.

With $14M raised, 13,500 holders onboard, and an active bonus code window, the project has already proven its appeal. Analysts highlighting a 25x upside only add to the excitement, reinforcing why many rank it among the best crypto presales of 2025.

For those building a watchlist of new crypto projects, MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become one to follow, offering both hype and a structured path forward.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-crypto-presale-to-watch-magacoin-finance-smashes-14m-with-13500-holders/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily｜Musk's X platform launched the private communication function XChat; Metaplanet purchased 1,088 bitcoins

PA Daily｜Musk's X platform launched the private communication function XChat; Metaplanet purchased 1,088 bitcoins

You need to hold at least 223 Binance Alpha points to receive the 1,111 EDGEN airdrop; Taiwan exchange BitoPro was suspected to have been hacked on May 8, with a loss of approximately US$11.5 million; Details of Meta&#39;s rejection of the Bitcoin reserve proposal were disclosed: shareholders overwhelmingly opposed.
LayerEdge
EDGEN$0.007016-1.16%
MAY
MAY$0.04814+2.38%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01732-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/02 17:24
Share
BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why

BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why

The post BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB price has jumped nearly 14% in the last 30 days and recently touched a new all-time high of $881. While the price is now trading just 2% below that mark, what matters more is how it’s holding firm above key resistance. In the past 24 hours alone, BNB gained another 3.4%, showing solid buyer interest. Two key on-chain signals suggest this rally may not be a one-off event. Both long-term and mid-term holders are backing this run. HODLers Are Buying Into Strength — And They’re Not Alone The chart below displays BNB’s HODL waves — a metric that measures the duration investors have held their tokens without selling them. It splits all BNB holders into age bands. The key here is the behavior of two specific groups: long-term holders (1–2 years) and mid-term conviction buyers (3–6 months). On July 21, the 1–2 year band held just 6.56% of supply. That number has grown to 7.49% as of August 20. Similarly, the 3–6 month cohort rose from 1.5% to 7.3%. These are significant increases, especially when BNB’s price went up during the same time. BNB price and HODL waves: Glassnode This kind of accumulation isn’t happening during a dip. It’s happening during a 14% BNB price rally, meaning these holders aren’t waiting for a pullback. They’re stepping in on strength. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Now look at exchange balances. Between August 19 and 20, BNB’s price jumped from $824 to $869. Over the same period, exchange balances dropped from 31.91 million to 31.38 million BNB — a 530,000 token drop in one day. BNB buyers are moving in: Glassnode That means traders weren’t sending coins in to sell. They were pulling coins out.…
Threshold
T$0.01692+1.25%
Waves
WAVES$1.1744+2.42%
Binance Coin
BNB$935.02+0.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 18:59
Share
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

As memecoins shake up crypto rankings, Neo Pepe Coin emerges as a standout contender, offering serious upside potential and decentralized strength amid the hype. #partnercontent
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.35-2.12%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001166-3.23%
Cardano
ADA$0.9195-0.70%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:39
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily｜Musk's X platform launched the private communication function XChat; Metaplanet purchased 1,088 bitcoins

BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why

ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey

DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Tied to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme