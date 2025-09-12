Magnificent Seven To Light Crypto Next Wave, Hoskinson says.

Charles Hoskin acknowledges that the adoption wave of crypto will be driven by the Magnificent Seven tech giants, transforming the future of blockchain.

Charles Hoskin, a founder of Cardano and co-founder of Ethereum, project tech giants will lead the next wave of cryptocurrency adoption.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Tesla, and Nvidia are examples of the “Magnificent Seven” technological companies.



Source – Youtube

These were insights that Hoskinson gave in an interview published on CoinDesk on September 9, 2025.

Hoskinson identifies recent regulatory developments in the US as having been catalytic.

He mentions that these companies already have blockchain projects. Google, as an example, created its own blockchain on StarkWare technology.

Hoskinson noted that the genius and clarity acts will attract these mighty firms into crypto.

He also stated how these giants could directly integrate the Android or Windows platforms with digital wallets and render crypto mainstream.

The Magnificent Seven’s Blockchain Leap

Hoskinson emphasized the fact that these companies possess immense subscribers. They can afford to push the uptake of crypto at mass.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and others are not simply testing things. They are striving to develop proprietary solutions, establishing new standards of the industry and threatening the established competitors.

According to Hoskinson, Google developed its own blockchain. Microsoft and Amazon are also heavy investors.

This is an indicator of change since these companies command platforms that most people visit on a daily basis. Hoskinson proposed that this would render cryptocurrency more available to the populace.

Ethereum Faces New Challenges

Hoskinson cautioned that projects of legacy projects such as Ethereum would be derailed. He likened the domination that Ethereum had to that of Yahoo and Blackberry, which failed in the face of fresh competition.

He remarked that there is little incentive for these companies to support Ethereum.

Hoskinson noted that the existing architecture of Ethereum and its layer-two solutions restrict its scalability.

He predicts gangs of tech firms developing their own blockchain systems. He came to the conclusion, the market power change is actual and the monopoly of Ethereum is weak.

Hoskinson had earlier, in April 2025, claimed that Ethereum would collapse in 15 years because of structural incompetencies.

In contrast with Ethereum, Hoskinson was complimentary of the security and strength of Bitcoin in the changing environment.