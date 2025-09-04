MAIGA Completes $2 Million in Strategic Financing to Drive AI-Enabled DeFi Transactions

PANews reported on September 4th that AI agent platform MAIGA announced the completion of a $2 million strategic funding round from investors including Amber Group, Red Beard Ventures, IBC Group, TBV Ventures, and Chainlink. MAIGA has served over one million users, with a cumulative transaction volume of 7 million transactions totaling $46 million. The platform has introduced a "Proof of Trading" incentive mechanism, where users earn $oMAIGA tokens through trading. Higher trading volume can be redeemed for more $MAIGA. 35% of the tokens will be used to incentivize active traders and AI agents. MAIGA plans to launch AI agents and automated trading features on the BNB chain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.