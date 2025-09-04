MAIGA Completes $2 Million in Strategic Financing to Drive AI-Enabled DeFi Transactions

By: PANews
2025/09/04 22:28
PANews reported on September 4th that AI agent platform MAIGA announced the completion of a $2 million strategic funding round from investors including Amber Group, Red Beard Ventures, IBC Group, TBV Ventures, and Chainlink. MAIGA has served over one million users, with a cumulative transaction volume of 7 million transactions totaling $46 million. The platform has introduced a "Proof of Trading" incentive mechanism, where users earn $oMAIGA tokens through trading. Higher trading volume can be redeemed for more $MAIGA. 35% of the tokens will be used to incentivize active traders and AI agents. MAIGA plans to launch AI agents and automated trading features on the BNB chain.

