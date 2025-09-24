The post Major Bull Michael Saylor Sets Date for Bitcoin’s New High! “Just Be Patient!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) bull, made important statements about Bitcoin. Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime program, Saylor said that Bitcoin will start to gain value again towards the end of the year. Stating that the current correction in Bitcoin is temporary, Saylor stated that BTC will successfully overcome this crisis and start to rise again towards the end of the year. Stating that the main driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption, Saylor explained that approximately 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin at a rate that exceeds the volume mined. Saylor added that he believes this accumulation and upward trend will continue despite adverse macroeconomic conditions and technical resistance. “The primary driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption. Currently, around 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin, and their holdings have surpassed the supply of miners. Despite short-term macroeconomic variables and resistances, Bitcoin will continue its upward trend until the end of the year.” Bitcoin Will Be 10 Times More Valuable Than Gold! When asked about the recent rise in gold prices, Saylor said that this rise was due to investors seeing gold as a safe haven. Despite this, Saylor argued that Bitcoin is ahead of gold, adding that BTC is technically the same as the precious metal gold, which is why it is considered digital gold, and that he predicts that its scale will eventually be 10 times larger than gold. “Bitcoin is the technical version of gold. With its long-term gains, it will become an asset class 10 times larger than gold.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bull-michael-saylor-sets-date-for-bitcoins-new-high-just-be-patient/The post Major Bull Michael Saylor Sets Date for Bitcoin’s New High! “Just Be Patient!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) bull, made important statements about Bitcoin. Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime program, Saylor said that Bitcoin will start to gain value again towards the end of the year. Stating that the current correction in Bitcoin is temporary, Saylor stated that BTC will successfully overcome this crisis and start to rise again towards the end of the year. Stating that the main driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption, Saylor explained that approximately 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin at a rate that exceeds the volume mined. Saylor added that he believes this accumulation and upward trend will continue despite adverse macroeconomic conditions and technical resistance. “The primary driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption. Currently, around 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin, and their holdings have surpassed the supply of miners. Despite short-term macroeconomic variables and resistances, Bitcoin will continue its upward trend until the end of the year.” Bitcoin Will Be 10 Times More Valuable Than Gold! When asked about the recent rise in gold prices, Saylor said that this rise was due to investors seeing gold as a safe haven. Despite this, Saylor argued that Bitcoin is ahead of gold, adding that BTC is technically the same as the precious metal gold, which is why it is considered digital gold, and that he predicts that its scale will eventually be 10 times larger than gold. “Bitcoin is the technical version of gold. With its long-term gains, it will become an asset class 10 times larger than gold.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bull-michael-saylor-sets-date-for-bitcoins-new-high-just-be-patient/

Major Bull Michael Saylor Sets Date for Bitcoin’s New High! “Just Be Patient!”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:49
Bitcoin
BTC$113,049.53+0.11%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009999-10.61%
Griffin AI
GAIN$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544+0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017008+5.05%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00198+11.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.13944+1.99%

Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) bull, made important statements about Bitcoin.

Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime program, Saylor said that Bitcoin will start to gain value again towards the end of the year.

Stating that the current correction in Bitcoin is temporary, Saylor stated that BTC will successfully overcome this crisis and start to rise again towards the end of the year.

Stating that the main driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption, Saylor explained that approximately 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin at a rate that exceeds the volume mined.

Saylor added that he believes this accumulation and upward trend will continue despite adverse macroeconomic conditions and technical resistance.

Bitcoin Will Be 10 Times More Valuable Than Gold!

When asked about the recent rise in gold prices, Saylor said that this rise was due to investors seeing gold as a safe haven.

Despite this, Saylor argued that Bitcoin is ahead of gold, adding that BTC is technically the same as the precious metal gold, which is why it is considered digital gold, and that he predicts that its scale will eventually be 10 times larger than gold.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bull-michael-saylor-sets-date-for-bitcoins-new-high-just-be-patient/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001251-1.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.008063-4.27%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.011836-21.57%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,018.19-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,079.96+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004623-2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.008063-4.27%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats