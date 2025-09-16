Major Crypto Unlock for this Week: SOL, AVAX, and DOGE Face $790M Supply Surge

Crypto markets are preparing for a wave of new digital assets between September 15 and 22.

Data from the Tokenomist website shows that major projects, including Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Dogecoin (DOGE), will unlock more than $790 million in tokens during this period.

Key Unlocks

Major token activations exceeding $5 million over the next seven days are led by Optimism (OP), which will release $91.49 million worth of tokens. Fasttoken (FTN) follows closely at $89.8 million, while LayerZero (ZRO) adds $51.16 million. Velodrome Finance (VELO) and Arbitrum (ARB) will also see large cliff unlocks valued at $49.32 million and $47.8 million, respectively.

Other notable events include Sei (SEI) with $18.34 million, Space ID (ID) at $12.01 million, and Polyhedra Network (ZK) with $10.41 million. Kaito (KAITO) will activate $9.85 million, followed by ApeCoin (APE) at $9.4 million, Lista DAO (LISTA) with $8.69 million, and Melania Meme (MELANIA) adding $5.31 million.

Additionally, linear unlocks exceeding $1 million per day are expected to create steady supply pressure. Solana (SOL) leads with $121.22 million about to be released, representing about 0.09% of its circulating supply. Official Trump (TRUMP) follows with $58.82 million, while Worldcoin (WLD) will add $42.79 million. Dogecoin (DOGE) will have $26.68 million of the cryptocurrency flood the market, while Avalanche (AVAX) contributes $20.69 million.

Other daily releases include Imaginary Ones (IP) at $22.27 million, Celestia (TIA) with $14.27 million, Morpho (MORPHO) at $14.19 million, ether.fi (ETHFI) with $12.53 million, and Sui (SUI) at $11.12 million. Additional activations will come from Polkadot (DOT) with $9.99 million, Bittensor (TAO) at $8.84 million, Jito (JTO) with $8.03 million, Near Protocol (NEAR) at $8.04 million, and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) with $7.33 million.

Market Outlook

Investors are keeping a close eye on SOL, which has jumped nearly 30% in the past month. The rally supports Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan’s view that the crypto asset could be heading for a powerful end-of-year run. He believes the same setup that once drove big gains in Bitcoin and Ethereum is now taking shape for Solana.

AVAX is also getting attention after breaking through the $27 resistance level. Analysts suggest the move could pave the way for a 70–75% breakout, potentially pushing the token into the $40–$42 range. CoinGecko data shows the coin is trading at $29.48, up nearly 19% over the past week.

Elsewhere, DOGE is showing mixed signals. The original meme coin recently touched a multi-month high of $0.30 before pulling back to $0.28, down more than 5% in the past 24 hours. Still, several analysts believe the rally is only in its early stages.

