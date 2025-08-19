Major Market Shift Favors XRP — But Analysts Say a New Altcoin Could Be the Biggest Winner

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:41
Crypto News
Major Market Shift Favors XRP — But Analysts Say a New Altcoin Could Be the Biggest Winner

XRP faces SEC ETF delays until October, while investors shift to MAGACOIN FINANCE as 2025’s breakout altcoin with faster growth potential.

XRP is grabbing headlines again, but the spotlight is not fully its own. Investors now face a new question: should they wait for XRP’s ETF decision or chase faster-moving opportunities? Regulatory delays are holding XRP back, while one rising altcoin is drawing attention as a potential breakout story. That coin is MAGACOIN FINANCE.

SEC Delays Put XRP ETFs on Hold

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its review of three high-profile spot XRP ETF proposals. These came from Bitwise, CoinShares, and 21Shares. For the 21Shares Core XRP Trust, the SEC pushed the decision past the initial August 20 deadline. The new ruling date is October 19, 2025.

This follows earlier filings submitted in February and a superseding amendment just days later. The extension signals cautious review as regulators balance comments and compliance with the Exchange Act. Similar extensions were also applied to Bitwise and CoinShares. Market watchers believe the SEC may group approvals together, just like it did with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

If that holds true, October will be the final decision point. The earliest deadline falls on October 17, which is tied to one of eight pending XRP ETF applications. These include filings from Grayscale, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, Canary Capital, and REX-Osprey. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has already ruled out submitting an XRP ETF proposal.

Meanwhile, delays continue for other altcoin ETF requests, reinforcing the cautious stance the SEC holds on approving new crypto-based investment vehicles in the United States.

XRP’s regulatory wait has investors searching for opportunities with faster growth potential. MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as the clear alternative. As the SEC delays XRP ETF decisions until October, attention is shifting to MAGACOIN FINANCE as the market’s next breakout contender.

Its demand has surged as both retail buyers and whales position early. Many compare its early setup to other breakout tokens from previous cycles. MAGACOIN FINANCE is building momentum right now and this timing has made it a popular choice for traders seeking near-term growth.

October Becomes a Pivotal Month

October will be critical for XRP. A green light from the SEC could spark major inflows from institutions, similar to the surge seen with Bitcoin ETFs. However, if delays stretch further, retail attention may continue shifting toward tokens with fewer roadblocks.

Final Thoughts

The crypto market is at a crossroads. XRP has the institutional story, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is the one already capturing momentum. For investors, the decision is simple: wait on regulation or join an altcoin building speed today.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/major-market-shift-favors-xrp-but-analysts-say-a-new-altcoin-could-be-the-biggest-winner/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
