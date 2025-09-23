XRPScan, a major XRP Ledger (XRPL) explorer, has revealed that the number of active addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH). This comes amid the downtrend in the XRP price, which has dropped below the psychological $3 level.  XRP Ledger Hits New ATH In Active Addresses Amid Price Struggles In an X post, XRPScan […]XRPScan, a major XRP Ledger (XRPL) explorer, has revealed that the number of active addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH). This comes amid the downtrend in the XRP price, which has dropped below the psychological $3 level.  XRP Ledger Hits New ATH In Active Addresses Amid Price Struggles In an X post, XRPScan […]

Major Metric On XRP Ledger Just Hit New ATH Despite Price Struggles

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 02:00
XRP
XRP$2.8361-4.76%
Major
MAJOR$0.13415-15.11%
Aethir
ATH$0.0608+3.12%

XRPScan, a major XRP Ledger (XRPL) explorer, has revealed that the number of active addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH). This comes amid the downtrend in the XRP price, which has dropped below the psychological $3 level. 

XRP Ledger Hits New ATH In Active Addresses Amid Price Struggles

In an X post, XRPScan revealed that the number of accounts currently active on the XRP Ledger has crossed the 7 million mark, representing a new ATH. The platform explained that this refers to accounts that have maintained a minimum balance of 1 XRP. XRPL validator Vet suggested that a more appropriate term would be “activated accounts” instead of active accounts. 

However, XRPScan questioned whether activated accounts may imply excluding accounts. The platform added that the total number of accounts ever activated is approximately 7.7 million. Meanwhile, in a separate X post, Vet applauded the XRP Ledger’s growth and described it as just the beginning. He added that on-chain is the new online. 

Santiment data provides insights into the number of daily active addresses on the XRP Ledger, which refers to users who are actively using the network rather than just accounts. On September 21, there were 38,471 daily active addresses on the network. The daily active addresses on the network have ranged around this level for a while now and well below the highs recorded in June. Back then, the daily active addresses reached as high as 581,080 on June 14. 

XRP

Meanwhile, the XRP Ledger’s adoption has also been on a downtrend. Further data from Santiment shows that the network growth has drastically dropped from a high recorded on July 18, when 11,058 new addresses were added. However, at the moment, the number of new addresses is trending just below 5,000. 

XRP Price On The Decline Amid Crypto Market Downtrend

The new ATH in activated addresses for the XRP Ledger comes as the XRP price declines as part of a crypto market downtrend. The altcoin has dropped below the psychological $3 level and has further lost key support levels in the $2.90 range. Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto stated that the 50 EMA looks on track to meet XRP at around $2.77. 

The analyst further remarked that if the XRP price breaks through this target, it could lead to further downside for the altcoin. He added that $2.65 remains the most critical zone of the upcoming bull run for the altcoin. In line with this, Egrag Crypto declared that while the lower time frames are worth monitoring closely, the higher time frame trends remain crystal clear. 

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.88, down over 4% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01531-5.90%
Union
U$0.01056-14.64%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01535-4.42%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Share
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03101-11.57%
Threshold
T$0.01531-5.90%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.72%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01959-14.93%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Share

Trending News

More

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA