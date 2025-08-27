Major New Move From Trump-Linked Crypto Company

World Liberty Financial, a blockchain project tied to Donald Trump’s family, is about to take a major step forward. On September 1, its WLFI token will begin public trading for the first time since the presale rounds that took place last year. Until now, WLFI could only be used for governance votes, leaving investors without an open market. The new phase marks the token’s transition to full tradability and price discovery.

From Presale to Public Trading

According to the project’s August 22 announcement, WLFI will debut on the Ethereum network with 20% of presale allocations available for early investors who joined at $0.015 and $0.05. The remaining 80% won’t follow an automatic vesting schedule. Instead, holders themselves will decide through community governance votes, a design meant to align token supply with collective interest rather than fixed deadlines.

The founding team and advisors will remain under lock as part of the vesting plan, a move intended to prevent large early sell-offs. Leaders of the project emphasize that this governance-driven model aims to encourage long-term commitment and sustainable market growth.

The Lockbox System

To manage distribution, WLFI introduced the Lockbox system, a wallet-based portal where investors must activate their accounts before receiving their balances. Once activated, the presale balances are transferred into the Lockbox for controlled claiming. The system, audited by Web3 security firm Cyfrin, reflects the project’s focus on maintaining an “audit-only” standard for asset handling. The Lockbox opened on August 25, giving investors one week to prepare before official trading begins.

Fresh Opportunities Beyond the Traditional Ones

What Comes Next for WLFI

The WLFI launch will start with decentralized exchange listings, with centralized exchange partners expected to be announced in the weeks ahead. By opening its market access, the project is not only unlocking liquidity for long-term presale holders but also testing whether a governance-directed supply model can balance investor interests with price stability. Many will be watching closely as this unique approach unfolds.

Conclusion

