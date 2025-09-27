Major drug company shares declined Friday after President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on imported branded medications, though analysts believe most large pharmaceutical firms will escape serious financial damage from these trade policies. Indian drug manufacturers experienced stock price decreases even as industry specialists indicated the tariffs would barely affect their business operations. Share values […]Major drug company shares declined Friday after President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on imported branded medications, though analysts believe most large pharmaceutical firms will escape serious financial damage from these trade policies. Indian drug manufacturers experienced stock price decreases even as industry specialists indicated the tariffs would barely affect their business operations. Share values […]

Major pharma shares tanks after President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on imported branded medications

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 04:20
Major
MAJOR$0.12303+0.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.579+1.82%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0953+2.51%

Major drug company shares declined Friday after President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on imported branded medications, though analysts believe most large pharmaceutical firms will escape serious financial damage from these trade policies.

Indian drug manufacturers experienced stock price decreases even as industry specialists indicated the tariffs would barely affect their business operations. Share values for Sun Pharmaceutical dropped 2.5% while Divi’s Laboratories fell 3.5% on Friday. The sector benchmark Nifty Pharma Index dropped over 2%.

According to Sudarshan Jain, an official at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, who spoke with CNBC, Indian firms primarily export generic medications to the United States, which means the anticipated impact should be quite limited. Yet investor anxiety seems rooted in a wider pattern of mounting trade disputes rather than immediate operational concerns.

Broader trade tensions with India escalate

Speaking to CNBC, Ayush Abhijeet, director of investments at White Oak Capital Partners, noted that international market observers interpret these tariffs as another chapter in recent economic pressures on India. The United States first introduced 25% tariffs on India during August, then raised these to 50% while citing India’s Russian oil purchases. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro called Russia’s conflict in Ukraine “Modi’s war.”

Trade barriers have most severely affected Indian businesses in textiles, gems and jewelry, plus marine products. However, given that India’s economy depends largely on domestic spending, the overall tariff effects stay constrained.

Last week, President Trump introduced a single-payment $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a policy that may disproportionately impact Indian technology workers. This series of quick policy announcements has heightened investor anxiety, with many concerned about additional escalation from Washington.

Gyanendra Tripathi, partner at risk advisory firm BDO Partners, believes these sequential U.S. measures could represent bargaining strategies designed to accelerate trade negotiations with India.

At the same time, major pharmaceutical corporations seem well-positioned to completely avoid the drug tariffs as per NY Times. Firms can qualify for exemptions by actively constructing or expanding production facilities within the United States. Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Merck, Gilead Sciences, Roche, GSK, AstraZeneca, and Novo Nordisk have recently begun construction on new factories across North Carolina, Indiana, Delaware, California, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

“Overall, we think this is a win for Pharma and shouldn’t have a material impact,” Jefferies analysts wrote to investors Friday. Stock prices for major drugmaker companies stayed relatively stable or posted modest gains Friday morning.

Smaller drug companies face greater risk

As reported by Cryptopolitan on Thursday evening, Trump posted on social media that he would implement 100% tariffs on all patent-protected brand-name drugs entering the United States beginning October 1. Companies can sidestep these tariffs by actively building new U.S. manufacturing plants.
Trump’s statement seemed to include exemptions for producers of low-cost generic drugs, which represent the majority of American prescriptions.

However, these tariffs may severely harm smaller brand-name drug manufacturers operating from nations like Canada or Mexico, who cannot invest billions in new American production facilities.

John Crowley, president of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization representing biotech companies and most pharmaceutical giants, stated that the tariffs would affect “small and mid-sized” companies.

John Maraganore, former chief executive of mid-sized drug company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, noted that companies confronting 100% tariffs will need to increase prices to cover these expenses, especially single-product companies relying entirely on one medication.

Most brand-name medications that Americans consume are already produced in the United States or Europe.

The European Union negotiated a trade agreement during the summer, ensuring tariff rates of no more than 15%, which EU officials confirmed Friday would remain unaffected by Trump’s new tariffs.

Friday morning also saw declines in European pharmaceutical stocks, with Novo Nordisk, Roche, Novartis, and AstraZeneca falling between 1.8% and 2% on the Tradegate platform.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4423+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178+3.88%
MetYa
MET$0.2276-0.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round. SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether. Tether’s valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful. Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal. Tether plans to expand [...] The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
ARK
ARK$0.4192+2.77%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 05:03
Share
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08061+3.29%
Union
U$0.010586+4.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011144+11.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!