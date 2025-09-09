Major Pi Network Warning: A Hidden Threat Emerges

Altcoins

A new controversy has emerged inside the Pi Network ecosystem after moderators exposed a wallet allegedly tied to multiple thefts of Pi tokens.

The discovery has intensified conversations about user protection and comes at a moment when the project is weighing a second major token migration.

Rising Scam Concerns

Instead of isolated phishing attempts, the flagged wallet appears to have systematically targeted users unlocking their accounts, diverting tokens and then dispersing them through several smaller addresses. For many Pioneers, the revelation reinforced long-standing worries that scammers are exploiting gaps in verification and security.

The warning was amplified by well-known community voices. Influencer Woody Lightyear reminded members that phishing websites continue to trap unsuspecting users, urging them to cross-check every communication with Pi’s official Safety Center.

Developers Introduce New Protections

In parallel, the Pi Core Team has rolled out fresh app features aimed at closing loopholes. The standout addition is PassKey — a security option that links wallet access to device-level checks such as biometrics or PIN codes. Combined with expanded resources in the Safety Center, the update is designed to give users better tools to resist fraud.

While security upgrades take center stage, migration remains the community’s long-term focus. Referral bonuses and unverified balances have stalled progress for years, leaving a portion of supply outside the open economy. Moderators have hinted that a second migration could reset momentum, rewarding active users and reviving interest.

Price Holds Steady

Despite these developments, Pi’s token price has barely moved. Trading near $0.3468 with minimal daily swings, the coin has shown little volatility even after being listed on Onramp Money. Analysts suggest the muted reaction reflects lingering caution until the network fully transitions to an open mainnet.

For Pi Network, the flagged wallet serves as a reminder of how fragile user trust can be in decentralized environments. At the same time, the project’s push toward stronger security and a potential second migration could prove pivotal in shaping whether Pi achieves the adoption its community has long envisioned.

