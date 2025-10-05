Major Platform Hacked, User Information Compromised: Cryptocurrency Owners Should Also Be Cautious

Popular communication platform Discord announced that a limited number of users’ data was leaked as a result of a hack of a third-party customer service provider.

The company argued that the incident did not directly affect Discord’s internal systems and that the attackers did not gain access to Discord servers.

According to Discord, an unauthorized individual targeted the company’s customer support provider and gained access to user data. This data may include names, email addresses, IP addresses, customer support message logs, and limited payment information (e.g., payment type and last four digits of the card).

The company announced that after discovering the incident, it revoked the provider’s system access, launched an internal investigation, and cooperated with cyber forensic firms and law enforcement.

It was reported that some users’ identity images (such as driver’s licenses and passports) uploaded during the age verification process may have been among the data accessed. However, Discord confirmed that full credit card numbers, CVV codes, passwords, and messages on the platform were not included in the breach.

Users should be careful as the credentials in question are also used on cryptocurrency platforms.

The company made the following statement, stating that user privacy and security are among its priorities:

Discord has warned users to be wary of suspicious communications and to only trust notifications from official email addresses.

