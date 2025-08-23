Major Players Adjust Filings For XRP Spot ETF

This Friday, seven heavyweights in asset management, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares, simultaneously amended their filings with the SEC as part of the proposal for a spot ETF based on XRP. Such a coordinated offensive, unprecedented for this asset long on the fringe of the institutional field, reflects a strategy of adapting to the demands of the American regulator. In a still unclear regulatory climate, these steps mark a possible turning point for the integration of XRP into institutional portfolios.

