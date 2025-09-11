Major Shift in U.S. Non-Farm Employment Sparks Crypto Market Discussions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:03
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.82+2.45%
Union
U$0.00942-4.17%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00192769-1.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,680.74+2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016658+3.10%
Major
MAJOR$0.16157-1.72%
Key Points:
  • Shift in U.S. non-farm employment benchmarks draws crypto market interest.
  • Bitcoin transactions and regulatory discussions lead market focus.
  • SEC discusses clearer regulations for crypto entrepreneurs.

U.S. non-farm employment data for 2025 shows an unexpected drop of -910,000 against an expected -700,000, impacting cryptocurrency and financial markets, as reported by ChainCatcher.

This stark deviation may lead to volatility in Bitcoin and other crypto assets amid ongoing regulatory and market changes.

Major Shift in U.S. Non-Farm Employment Sparks Crypto Market Discussions

The U.S. 2025 non-farm employment benchmark reported a change of -910,000 against an expectation of -700,000. ChainCatcher highlighted this discrepancy based on industry reports. Advanced planning stages emerged, with on-chain actions like Cumberland’s transfer of 473 BTC to Coinbase Institutional, signaling potential market adjustments.

Market shifts could result from these employment figures, introducing uncertainty and volatility within both traditional and crypto sectors. Analysts emphasize on-chain liquidity changes, as seen with Cumberland’s transfer, reflecting preparation for potential economic impacts.

Bitcoin Trading Volume Climbs Amid Economic Indicators

Did you know? Non-farm payroll data has often influenced crypto prices, with historical shifts leading to increased Bitcoin volatility and liquidity adaptation amid macroeconomic events.

As of the latest data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $113,645.75 with a market cap of $2.26 trillion. A 24-hour trading volume report of $53.39 billion marks a 26.04% change, revealing heightened activity. The price demonstrates a 0.88% and 2.06% gain over the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively, despite drops of 4.91% and 3.25% over 30 and 60 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:14 UTC on September 10, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research suggests this employment benchmark shift may prompt broader crypto adoption and technological integration, catalyzed by regulatory adaptations. Historically, such economic indicators prompt shifts towards stablecoin liquidity and position adjustments within on-chain finance platforms, reflecting market resilience and adaptation.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/us-non-farm-crypto-impact/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002502-0.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. His office said the official X
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/10 16:49
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1404-6.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,369.61+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool