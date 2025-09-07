Major Stars At 2025 U.S. Open Day 13

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 11:18
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Rachel Brosnahan is seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

The 2025 U.S. Open is in its final weekend of play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and with every passing day the fourth and final event in this year’s Grand Slam of Tennis is attracting more major stars.

Earlier this week, The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach attended the tournament, along with the likes of Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Bowen Yang, Emma Roberts, Issa Rae, Danai Gurira, Rami Malek, Questlove, Alec Baldwin and Leslie Odom Jr.

ForbesHorror Thriller ‘28 Years Later’ Gets Netflix Release DateBy Tim Lammers

On Friday, Superman and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan was at the U.S. Open catching the action heading into finals weekend, as was Hugh Jackman, Julianne Moore, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Kaley Cuoco, Rainn Wilson, Adam Driver and Jon Bon Jovi.

See photos below of the stars of the above-named stars and others who attended Day 13 of the U.S. Open.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Anna Wintour and Hugh Jackman attend the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman joined Vogue editor-in-chief for Day 13 action of the U.S. Open on Friday.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Anna Kendrick is seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

Pitch Perfect trilogy star Anna Kendrick was also in the stands at the U.S. Open on Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the Heineken Suite at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken)

Getty Images for Heineken

Red, White & Royal Blue and Cruel Intentions star Taylor Zakhar Perez also took in Friday’s U.S. Open matches.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star and her boyfriend, Ozark star Tom Pelphrey, were also in the stands for Friday’s U.S. Open matches.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich are seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

Still Alice Oscar winner and Sirens star Julianne Moore watched Friday’s U.S. Open matches as weel.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Katharine McPhee and David Foster are seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

Legendary songwriter and music producer David Foster and his wife, singer Katharine McPhee, also took in Friday’s U.S. Open matches.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 5: Rainn Wilson attends the men’s semifinals during day thirteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

GC Images

The Office star Rainn Wilson, who also attended matches at Wimbledon in June, was in the stands Friday for U.S. Open play.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Jon Bon Jovi is seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi was also at the U.S. Open on Friday.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Chase Sui Wonders is seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

I Know What You Did Last Summer star Chase Sui Wonders attended Friday’s U.S. Open matches, sitting in front of Peter Sarsgaard and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 5: Josh Hart attends the men’s semifinals during day thirteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

GC Images

New York Knicks star Josh Hart walked the blue carpet ahead of Friday’s U.S. Open matches.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Keegan-Michael Key attend the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key & Peele star Keegan-Michael Key joked around with a guest at a Men’s Singles semifinal match at the U.S. Open on Friday.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Adam Driver and Bart Freundlich are seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

Star Wars sequel trilogy star Adam Driver was also spotted in the stands at the U.S. Open on Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 5: Hasan Minhaj attends the men’s semifinals during day thirteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

GC Images

Comedian Hasan Minhaj walked the blue carpet ahead of U.S. Open play on Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 5: Clive Davis attends the men’s semifinals during day thirteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

GC Images

Legendary music industry mogul Clive Davis was spotted in the stands at the U.S. open on Friday.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: John Hamm is seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

GC Images

Mad Men and Your Friends & Neighbors star Jon Hamm also attended Friday’s U.S. Open matches.

The 2025 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament wraps up on Monday.

ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/06/photos-major-stars-at-2025-us-open-day-13/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
