Malaysian Tycoon Lin Yun Ling’s Gamuda Building Over $1 Billion Of Solar Projects Amid Data Center Boom

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 18:35
Harvest Finance
FARM$29,02-%2,51
Threshold
T$0,01651+%0,24
Cellframe
CELL$0,264-%4,00
RealLink
REAL$0,05868+%3,32
Boom
BOOM$0,01279-%1,84

Close up of Solar cell panel with sunset reflection.

getty

Gamuda—a construction company cofounded by Malaysian tycoon Lin Yun Ling—is expanding rapidly in the renewable energy space, winning two solar projects this month with a combined capacity of 2.7 gigawatts of electricity that would power data centers when completed.

Malaysia is among the data center hotspots in the Asia Pacific, attracting global tech giants such as Alibaba, Google and Microsoft to build their cloud computing and AI-powered hyperscale facilities and driving demand for renewable energy in the country. In recent years, Gamuda has won some 2.7 billion ringgit ($642 million) worth of contracts for two of Google’s projects in the country.

In partnership with Kuala Lumpur-based Gentari Renewables, a unit of Malaysian state-linked energy company Petronas, Gamuda said Monday it will develop a solar farm with 1.5 gigawatts of capacity in the country. The announcement comes days after Gamuda partnered with plantation company SD Guthrie to build a 1.2-gigawatt solar facility. While Gamuda didn’t provide financial details, analysts estimate both projects would entail about 5.4 billion ringgit ($1.3 billion) to build.

“With our combined strengths and bankability, we can support our data centre partner with a dedicated, sustainable and scalable pipeline of renewable energy to ensure these crucial facilities can operate at a reduced carbon footprint,” Joshua Kong Sing Hoe, director of Gamuda Energy said in a statement.

With the rapid expansion of data centers in the country, demand for renewable energy has been soaring. “Malaysia’s digital economy is growing rapidly, bringing with it rising demand for reliable and sustainable power,” Low Kian Min, chief renewables officer of Gentari said.

Cofounded in 1976 by Lin and his business partner Koon Yew Yin, Gamuda has grown from a construction company into a leading infrastructure and real estate company in Malaysia, with projects in Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, the U.K., and Vietnam.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/yessarrosendar/2025/08/25/malaysian-tycoon-lin-yun-lings-gamuda-building-over-1-billion-of-solar-projects-amid-data-center-boom/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
U
U$0,0115-%18,61
IO
IO$0,604-%3,82
Share
PANews2025/03/06 17:20
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
Bitcoin
BTC$111.274,74-%3,02
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:29
Share
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111.274,74-%3,02
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto