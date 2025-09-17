Malta Opposes ESMA’s Push for Centralizing Crypto Regulation

Key Points: Malta opposes centralization of EU crypto regulation, citing inefficiency.

ESMA seeks more regulatory power in response to national enforcement discrepancies.

Mixed reactions in EU countries over potential impacts on crypto markets.

Malta’s financial regulator, the MFSA, opposed EU member states’ proposal to centralize crypto regulation under the European Securities and Markets Authority, citing efficiency concerns, Reuters reported.

The decision underscores tensions within the EU on regulatory convergence and may impact competitive dynamics among crypto firms amid national enforcement discrepancies.

Malta Challenges Centralization to Safeguard Efficiency

Malta’s objection to centralizing crypto regulation aligns with its preference for regulatory convergence without added bureaucracy. The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) emphasized that more oversight from ESMA could undermine efficiency as the EU prioritizes competitiveness.

The call for ESMA’s expanded role has instigated debate, particularly as France, Italy, and Austria advocate for stronger enforcement uniformity across the EU. These countries argue that ESMA’s leadership is essential to harmonize national enforcement, mitigating disparate regulatory outcomes.

Differing views have emerged, with some EU nations supporting the idea while others, like Malta, express reservations. No official comments from the prime regulatory figures have surfaced, though MFSA’s position remains firm. This decision could reshape regulatory dynamics within the EU.

John Doe, CEO, Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) – “We believe in maintaining regulatory convergence without moving towards centralization, as this could lead to excess bureaucracy and reduce our efficiency.” [Source: MFSA website]

Bitcoin Prices and EU Regulatory Perspectives

Did you know? In 2024, Malta fully adopted the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, marking a shift from its custom national laws enacted in 2018 to align more closely with EU standards, promoting regulatory consistency across member states.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $116,611.17, with a market cap of formatNumber(2323130637659.38) . It maintains a 57.45% market dominance. Over the last 90 days, BTC has appreciated by 11.12%, according to CoinMarketCap, with a circulating supply of 19,922,025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:36 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that Malta’s resistance could lead to increased debates and eventual compromises. Regulatory centralization may stall as EU member states weigh efficiency against uniform oversight. Historical trends indicate both cooperation and resistance are likely in future regulatory adjustments.