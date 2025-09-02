Manhattan office leasing on track to hit highest volume since 2019

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:11
RealLink
REAL$0.06+5.07%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04203-3.84%
GET
GET$0.008575-6.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-1.57%
FORM
FORM$3.3368+5.08%

Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

Manhattan office leasing increased more than 20% in August compared with July to 3.7 million square feet and was well above the 10-year monthly average of 2.72 million square feet, according to a new report from Colliers. If demand continues at the same pace for the remainder of 2025, Manhattan’s yearly volume would exceed 40 million square feet for the first time since 2019.

Over the last 25 years, on average roughly 32 million to 33 million square feet were leased in a given year. In 2024, Manhattan returned to that average for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.

“That is a very strong market in terms of demand,” said Franklin Wallach, executive managing director for research and business development at Colliers.

“Certainly a return to office is a part of that — and low unemployment. You also have a reemergence of some key industries that were a little quieter during the pandemic years, not that they ever went away, but tech in particular comes to mind,” Wallach said. 

He pointed to over a million square feet of Manhattan office leasing by Amazon alone just since November 2024. That came in the form of leases, subleases and enterprise agreements with coworking spaces like WeWork, in addition to building purchases.

Get Property Play directly to your inbox

CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

The legal sector is another prime example. In 2023 Manhattan saw a record year of law firm leasing activity – more than 4 million square feet. Last year was slightly lower, but still above 2019 levels. 

“You also very much had flight to quality. New construction such as One Vanderbilt, Hudson Yards, Manhattan West, where availability has become very tight in that new product,” said Wallach.

As a result, the supply, known as the “availability rate,” of newer office space, has dropped to 6.7% compared with the rate for older, prewar buildings, at 17%. Manhattan’s overall availability rate fell to 15%, the lowest since January 2021 and the 18th consecutive month that its availability rate remained stable or tightened.

Of Manhattan’s three office subsectors, the availability rate tightened in Midtown, Midtown South and Manhattan overall during August while remaining stable downtown.

At the end of August the average asking rent for Manhattan offices was $74.73 per square foot, an increase of 1% from July. Compared with March 2020, however, rents are still 6% lower. 

“If you have a 1% increase during the month, that is a significant movement. Some of that is above-average-priced space coming onto the market, but we’ve also begun to see more landlords reprice their existing space higher,” said Wallach. 

Office conversions are also having a major impact on both supply and pricing. Colliers tracked nearly 9 million square feet of office space removed from the Manhattan market over the last four years. That hits not just supply, but also demand and prices. 

“We’ve seen, on average, that for every million square feet of office building slated for conversion, on average 270,000 square feet of leasing activity occurs because of the tenants coming out of that building and relocating to another building,” said Wallach. 

In addition, the buildings being converted likely had below-average-priced space, including sublet space which is also lower priced. Their removal, therefore, increases the average price of the overall Manhattan market. 

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/02/manhattan-office-leasing-on-track-to-hit-highest-volume-since-2019.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006051+5.67%
Pi Network
PI$0.34244-0.39%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001849-2.63%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Yunfeng Financial, a Hong Kong-listed investment firm, has added 10,000 ETH to its strategic reserves, investing $44 million from internal cash reserves. Closely linked with Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the company views this move as a key step towards expanding its presence in digital assets and Web3 technologies. The ETH assets support Yunfeng’s focus on …
Movement
MOVE$0.1179-0.50%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005634+7.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,328.17-1.36%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit