Mantle goes omnichain with LayerZero integration

Mantle has teamed up with LayerZero to take its native token omnichain, starting with integration across HyperEVM.

Summary
  • Mantle Network has launched MNT omnichain support with LayerZero.
  • The protocol will leverage LayerZero’s omnichain fungible token standard to make MNT interoperable across chains.
  • The Mantle price rose amid the integration and other positive ecosystem news.

Mantle Network (MNT), an on-chain finance ecosystem designed to bridge traditional finance and decentralized finance, has tapped into LayerZero (ZRO) to take its MNT token omnichain. The integration will leverage LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token standard to make its native token available seamlessly across blockchains.

According to Mantle, this not only removes fragmentation and liquidity silos, but also ensures unified access with true interoperability and composability.

Mantle is tapping into its native bridge for the integration, with OFT allowing the layer 2 scaling solution to teleport MNT from Ethereum (ETH) to other chains.

Support for Hyperliquid 

Initial support is for HyperEVM, a blockchain platform in the Hyperliquid ecosystem that allows for general purpose programmability. HyperEVM integrates an Ethereum Virtual Machine, bringing Ethereum-compatible smart contracts to developers.

Mantle plans to expand this support beyond Hyperliquid to other LayerZero-supported chains.

Mantle Network recently partnered Para to introduce Mantle Passport, a distributed multi party computation wallet designed to eliminate complexities in web3 access for ordinary users. The Mantle Passport delivers a self-custodial, universal wallet for decentralized applications across Mantle’s ecosystem.

MNT price surges

The price of MNT surged amid the integration, rising to highs of $1.38. MNT price also rose as the market reacted to news of the U.S. Department of Commerce putting macroeconomic data onchain.

The agency said it will publish economic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, including real gross domestic product, to multiple blockchains.

As well as the top chains Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, the department has distributed GDP data on Mantle, Arbitrum, Avalanche, ZKsync and Optimism among others.

