Mantle Price Up 5% as Team Confirms Community Engagement Line-up

Mantle MNT $1.64 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $5.34 B Vol. 24h: $527.26 M was one of the few top 30 ranked cryptocurrencies to deliver rare gains on Monday, September 15, rising 5% as broader macro headwinds weighed down crypto market momentum. Mantle’s 5% price rally coincided with the team confirming a packed line-up of community engagement events scheduled for the coming weeks.

In a thread posted on X, the Mantle team announced the start of its program with “Mantle in Seoul,” set for September 22–25. The event is designed to connect builders and users, shaping near-term ecosystem trends while positioning Mantle as a hub for collaboration.

On September 25, Mantle’s marketing lead is set to discuss critical Web3 innovations at “Marketers in the Arena – Founders Edition.” On the same day, Mantle will co-host “Succinct Supper” with @SuccinctLabs, in another event that promises an exclusive, intimate setting for networking and exchanging limited-edition gifts.

The Mantle community has reacted strongly to the line-up of upcoming events. While Bitcoin’s slump below $115,000 dragged top-ranked cryptocurrencies like Ripple XRP $3.00 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $179.00 B Vol. 24h: $5.75 B , Solana SOL $234.8 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $127.39 B Vol. 24h: $10.31 B , and Dogecoin DOGE $0.27 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $40.30 B Vol. 24h: $5.20 B into sharp losses on Monday, Mantle stood out with 5% price gains and a 42% uptick in trading volume.

Trading at $1.65, according to data from CoinMarketCap, the majority of intraday activity appears to come from traders positioning for the anticipated impact of forthcoming community events on Mantle’s price action.

Mantle Price Forecast: Is $2 Breakout Still a Viable Target?

Mantle is trading at $1.65, consolidating against macro headwinds after rejecting from last week’s peaks near $1.76. The MNTUSDT daily price chart below highlights that bulls maintain the critical short-term support above the Keltner Channel midline at $1.6, confirming active buying pressure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 72 suggests Mantle is in overbought territory, yet price consolidation above key averages indicates healthy momentum rather than a bull trap.

A sustained close above $1.65 could set the stage for a breakout attempt toward $1.80, with the $2.00 area remaining the long-term psychological resistance target.

Conversely, failure to hold the $1.63 support would expose Mantle price to a potential correction toward $1.38, where the lower Keltner Channel band sits. However, Mantle’s intraday 5% price uptick supported by a much larger uptick in market volumes could make the bearish scenario less likely.

Snorter Presale Nears $4M as Mantle Price Rally Defies Market Dip

Mantle’s 5% price rally in reaction to upcoming events and community-driven innovation has also sparked interest in early-stage projects like Snorter Bot.

