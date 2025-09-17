MANTRA goes MultiVM, expands governance, and prepares for Abu Dhabi summit

MANTRA’s latest mainnet upgrade has gone live, adding native support for both EVM and CosmWasm contracts on its Layer 1 blockchain. The change gives developers the option to deploy Ethereum-style applications without modification while still supporting Cosmos-native contracts.

But the technical milestone is only part of the story. In recent months, MANTRA has made a series of governance changes, expanding its validator set and scaling back internally managed nodes. Community members have pointed to the shift as a sign that the chain is moving toward greater decentralization and transparency in how consensus is run.

The project has also undertaken a $25 million buyback of its OM token, supported by outside investment. Repurchased tokens are being migrated onto the MANTRA mainnet and staked with validators, aligning them directly with the network’s security model. For the community, the buyback has been framed as a long-term signal of commitment to the ecosystem. On X, one user wrote: “Big news for $OM holders. MANTRA Chain just confirmed a token buyback program – but not just any kind. This isn’t a one-off burn or stealth…”

At the same time, MANTRA continues to position itself as a compliance-first chain for real-world assets (RWAs). Its regulatory status comes from a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license issued by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). For developers and institutions experimenting with tokenization, that license is seen as a way to test applications without stepping outside of a recognized legal framework.

The governance story has also been reinforced by new validators. When Nansen joined MANTRA’s network, the analytics firm commented: “We’re proud to support MANTRA as a validator and bring our analytics capabilities to a Layer 1 chain focused on real-world compliance.”

Looking ahead, MANTRA has outlined upcoming features including permissioned liquidity pools and broader interoperability with other blockchains. Both are aimed at making it easier for tokenized assets to circulate meeting institutional requirements.

The broader context is that tokenization has become one of the most active narratives of 2025. Alongside pilots by major financial institutions, Web3 communities are watching closely to see how infrastructure evolves. Taken together, the compliance mechanisms, governance updates and technical work suggest that MANTRA is adapting its platform as the sector continues to develop.

