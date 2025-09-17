MANTRA goes MultiVM, expands governance, and prepares for Abu Dhabi summit

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 22:14
MANTRA’s latest mainnet upgrade has gone live, adding native support for both EVM and CosmWasm contracts on its Layer 1 blockchain. The change gives developers the option to deploy Ethereum-style applications without modification while still supporting Cosmos-native contracts.

But the technical milestone is only part of the story. In recent months, MANTRA has made a series of governance changes, expanding its validator set and scaling back internally managed nodes. Community members have pointed to the shift as a sign that the chain is moving toward greater decentralization and transparency in how consensus is run.

The project has also undertaken a $25 million buyback of its OM token, supported by outside investment. Repurchased tokens are being migrated onto the MANTRA mainnet and staked with validators, aligning them directly with the network’s security model. For the community, the buyback has been framed as a long-term signal of commitment to the ecosystem. On X, one user wrote: “Big news for $OM holders. MANTRA Chain just confirmed a token buyback program – but not just any kind. This isn’t a one-off burn or stealth…”

At the same time, MANTRA continues to position itself as a compliance-first chain for real-world assets (RWAs). Its regulatory status comes from a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license issued by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). For developers and institutions experimenting with tokenization, that license is seen as a way to test applications without stepping outside of a recognized legal framework.

The governance story has also been reinforced by new validators. When Nansen joined MANTRA’s network, the analytics firm commented: “We’re proud to support MANTRA as a validator and bring our analytics capabilities to a Layer 1 chain focused on real-world compliance.”

Looking ahead, MANTRA has outlined upcoming features including permissioned liquidity pools and broader interoperability with other blockchains. Both are aimed at making it easier for tokenized assets to circulate meeting institutional requirements.

The broader context is that tokenization has become one of the most active narratives of 2025. Alongside pilots by major financial institutions, Web3 communities are watching closely to see how infrastructure evolves. Taken together, the compliance mechanisms, governance updates and technical work suggest that MANTRA is adapting its platform as the sector continues to develop.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
