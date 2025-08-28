Mantra Launches $25M Token Buyback to Strengthen RWA Vision

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/28 17:07
  • Mantra announces a $25M token buyback supported by major investors to boost long-term confidence in its RWA ecosystem.
  • OM tokens bought will be migrated to Mantra Chain and staked transparently through centralized exchanges.

Through an official announcement, Mantra has initiated a $25 million buyback program for OM tokens, a major move aimed not only at stabilizing the price but also at restoring community trust.

Mantra Makes Its Move, But Will It Be Enough?

What makes this move interesting is the context behind it. The price of OM tokens has plummeted sharply in recent months. Mantra’s CEO has been signaling since last April that the company will not stand idly by.

Now, they’re making good on their promise. This buyback is targeted at absorbing up to 110 million tokens, or around 10% of the total circulating amount.

The plan is that the purchased tokens will not end up as dead tokens in the project’s wallet. Instead, they will be moved to the Mantra mainnet and staked to validators, providing a dual effect: reducing selling pressure and supporting the network ecosystem they’ve built.

Furthermore, this purchase process isn’t being conducted secretly. Mantra promises to conduct it transparently through a centralized exchange with the assistance of a third-party executor.

This is a kind of independent trading firm that is accustomed to handling such matters. Transparency is a selling point, as reputations in the crypto world are easily damaged but difficult to rebuild.

The addition of an additional $20 million investment from Inveniam further bolsters this positive narrative. Total investor capital now stands at $45 million.

That’s enough to make the community and analysts start looking again at Mantra, although not everyone is immediately convinced.

The Big Plan Behind the Migration and Tokenization

Meanwhile, CNF recently reported that all OM tokens will be fully migrated from Ethereum to the Mantra mainnet. The deadline is set for January 15, 2026.

This move aims to unify liquidity, strengthen internal governance, and, of course, support Mantra’s grand plans for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. This isn’t just a matter of “moving house,” but rather taking full control of an ecosystem that has so far relied on other chains.

Overall, this buyback isn’t a baseless act. It’s part of a larger puzzle. Mantra is preparing for the imminent launch of its EVM-based Layer-1 network.

They are also beginning to venture into the agricultural sector through a partnership with Dimitra. The focus is on real-world projects like cocoa plantations and forest conservation. Who knows, blockchain might even become a key part of carbon tracking or sustainable agriculture certification.

Not only that, but they’re also partnering with partners to start connecting local farmers with tokenization technology. This means assets that have previously been difficult to track and validate can now have a transparent digital representation.

Meanwhile, as of press time, OM is changing hands at about $0.2322, up 1.25% over the last 24 hours and the daily trading volume has surged over 250% to about $150.91 million.

