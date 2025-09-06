MARA’s Bitcoin Treasury Nears $6B After Mining 705 $BTC in August, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s $14M Presale

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 19:16
Bitcoin
BTC$110,893.89-1.83%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29431-1.19%

MARA Holdings just announced that its Bitcoin treasury is nearing $6B after mining 705 Bitcoins in August with an average of 22.7 tokens per day.

This performance is the result of an increase in hashrate to 59.6 EH/s and the company enabling its Texas wind farms.

The official press release also stated that MARA plans to acquire 64% stake in Exaion, one of the world-leading producers of low-carbon energy, in Q4 of 2025.

This comes shortly after the company announced a 17% increase in its Bitcoin mining capabilities in July, according to the end-of-the-month report.

With Bitcoin falling below $111K again, MARA seeks to ramp up its Bitcoin accumulation strategy before the next bull run, which is likely to trigger in Q4, especially as Bitcoin Layer 2 upgrade, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) nears the end of its presale in Q4.

MARA Wants a Larger Spot at the Bitcoin Table

MARA wants a larger slice of the Bitcoin buy, which is why it’s ramping up its mining and buying efforts. A July 23 convertible note offering saw MARA put out $850M-worth of senior notes, with much of the proceeds being reserved for Bitcoin investments.

This shows that the company is preparing a long-term investment strategy, similar to what Michael Saylor’s Strategy is doing. Strategy currently has the largest Bitcoin treasury in the world, with 636,505 $BTC, valued at nearly $70B.

Strategy bought three dips in August and one in September, acquiring 7,714 $BTC for a total investment of almost $900M.

Strategy’s Bitcoin purchase history

More importantly, Saylor is likely to make another move now that Bitcoin lost its momentum after jumping over $113K briefly yesterday. Another massive investment would create another pump, this time hopefully getting Bitcoin over the psychological threshold of $115K.

Based on Bitcoin’s historical monthly returns, the next pump may not be short-lived. According to CoinGlass data, Bitcoin’s last six years display a green October, with gains of up to 40%.

Bitcoin’s monthly returns over the years

Then we have Bitcoin Hyper nearing the end of the presale in Q4, according to the whitepaper, which could add an extra boost once the project goes public.

How Bitcoin Hyper Promises to Solve Bitcoin’s Performance Problems

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the Layer 2 upgrade that promises to finally solve Bitcoin’s performance issues.

Bitcoin’s performance is currently limited to 7 transactions per second (TPS), which makes the network unfeasible for large institutional investors and payment processors. In terms of performance, Bitcoin ranks 28th in terms of TPS, according to Chainspect data.

Even Ethereum ranks higher with its 16 TPS on the 17th position, while Solana is second with up to 1,000 TPS and a theoretical value of 65,000.

So, it’s only natural that Bitcoin Hyper would target a Solana-level performance boost for Bitcoin, which it plans to achieve with tools like the Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

The Canonical Bridge connects Hyper to the Bitcoin network and relies on the Bitcoin Relay Program to confirm transactions in seconds, rather than hours.

The Bridge then mints the users tokens into Hyper’s Layer 2, decongesting the main network and reducing traffic significantly.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge

The Solana Virtual Machine offers another performance boost by unlocking the ultra-fast and low-latency execution of smart contracts and DeFi apps. This brings the Bitcoin network to Solana-level performance numbers.

With these tools, Hyper offers higher throughput, near-instant finality, and increased scalability, allowing for multiple transactions at once; considerably more than 7.

This makes the Bitcoin network a feasible choice for institutional investors, which will turn Bitcoin mainstream and push $BTC to obscene heights.

The presale has raised over $14.2M so far and it’s growing at an accelerated pace. If you want to invest, you can buy $HYPER at the presale price of $0.012865, which could prove to become a wealth-building decision.

That’s because, based on the project’s roadmap and potential, our price prediction for $HYPER is $0.32 for the end of 2025.

By 2030, $HYPER could reach $1.50 with enough community support, which translates to an ROI of 11,559%.

Important note: These predictions are rather conservative and don’t account for factors like global adoption or subsequent upgrades which build upon the project’s foundation even further. In other words, $HYPER could have an even taller price ceiling.

If you want to get a piece of the Bitcoin Hyper action, visit the presale page now.

What to Expect From Bitcoin?

Given Bitcoin’s past performances over the last six years, the growing institutional interest, and companies like MARA creating a mining empire, we predict a powerful October bull.

There’s no telling how high Bitcoin can get, but October has been Bitcoin’s most profitable month historically, with only two red months in 12 years.

So, keep your eyes on Bitcoin and have Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) on your radar. The $14.2M presale is currently the talk of the day and reading about the project explains why.

Don’t take this as financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/mara-bitcoin-holdings-near-6b-bitcoin-hyper-gains/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8099-2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017273+4.71%
Sign
SIGN$0.07208-2.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Share
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6389-1.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.00255-1.84%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Share
the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052+3.03%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.51%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05377-1.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Share

Trending News

More

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal