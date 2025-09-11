Marc Lasry discusses Steve Ballmer Kawhi Leonard payment

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:13
Threshold
T$0.01639-0.18%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00524-4.90%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995-1.38%
Capverse
CAP$0.1198-2.14%

Former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said he doesn’t believe L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attempted to circumvent the NBA’s salary cap by working with a third-party company to surreptitiously pay superstar Kawhi Leonard in 2021

“It’s not something I would ever believe,” Lasry told CNBC in an exclusive interview. “I’ve always found him to follow the rules and do what’s right.”

Journalist and podcast host Pablo Torre reported earlier this month that Leonard had signed a $28 million sponsorship deal with a company called Aspiration. The deal required the NBA forward to do almost nothing with Aspiration to collect the money.

Ballmer invested $50 million in Aspiration. Torre reported that sources from within Aspiration told him the purpose of the deal was for the Clippers to circumvent the league’s salary cap by paying Leonard more money off the books. The NBA has begun an investigation based on his reporting.

Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox

The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

Lasry said there’s always pressure to win in the NBA, but “there’s not pressure to skirt the rules.”

“In the NBA, everybody knows the rules. You follow it, and it’s because you know that if you don’t, you’re just going to get in a lot of trouble,” he said.

Ballmer and the Clippers have denied the allegations of salary cap circumvention. Aspiration filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and its co-founders have been charged with fraud.

“I think it’s probably a lot of smoke, but I don’t think there’s much there,” said Lasry.

Lasry agreed to sell his stake in the Bucks in 2023 to Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam at a $3.5 billion valuation.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/10/marc-lasry-discusses-steve-ballmer-kawhi-leonard-payment.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02758+1.02%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013297-3.04%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011599-3.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Share
IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

PANews reported on June 22 that according to foreign media reports cited by Jinshi, after the nuclear facilities were raided by the US military this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0864+6.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 13:22
Share
Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady in the early Asian session on Friday, trading above $104,000 amid a general market consolidation.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,670.59+1.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market