Marjorie Taylor Greene just traded Ozempic maker stock

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:01
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09613-4.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1168-10.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018676-8.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.012165+0.11%

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is back in the spotlight for her stock trades, this time taking a stake in the pharmaceutical sector.

In her latest Congress trade disclosure, the lawmaker reported purchasing shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), the company behind the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic.

Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades

Stocks

Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions.


Enable signal

According to a Periodic Transaction Report filed with the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Greene bought NVO shares on August 19, 2025, in a transaction valued between $15,001 and $50,000. The filing was submitted on August 20.

Marjorie Taylor Greene stock filings. Source: House Clerk

Since her reported purchase, Novo Nordisk shares have risen about 3.26%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 0.69% gain over the same period.

NVO stock struggles 

The move comes as NVO stock has faced turbulence in recent months. As of press time, the shares traded at $56.44, down 1% on the day, though they gained more than 3% over the past week. Year-to-date, however, the stock has plunged 35%.

Most of those losses came in late July after the company cut its 2025 guidance. Novo now expects 8% to 14% sales growth, down from 13% to 21%, and 10% to 16% profit growth, down from 16% to 24%. 

NVO one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

The downgrade reflects weaker U.S. sales forecasts for Wegovy and Ozempic, pressured by compounded GLP-1 alternatives, slower adoption, and intensifying competition. Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Zepbound has already surpassed Wegovy in prescriptions and posted stronger trial results, while newer players like Hims are also gaining market share.

This was Novo’s second guidance cut in 2025. At the same time, leadership changes have added to investor uncertainty, with Mike Doustdar set to replace outgoing CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen.

Greene’s stock trades 

Meanwhile, Greene’s other recent trades span tech, healthcare, and logistics. As reported by Finbold, on August 6, she purchased Figma (NYSE: FIG) shares valued between $1,001 and $15,000 following its NYSE debut. 

Two days earlier, she disclosed new positions in AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), each worth $1,001 and $15,000. She also reported an allocation of $50,001 to $100,000 to U.S. Treasury bills.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-just-traded-ozempic-maker-stock/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-9.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606-5.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:29
Share
Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-9.79%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Share
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04343-4.90%
Edge
EDGE$0.5075-8.71%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits