Market and Snorter Token Ready to Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:41
China’s investment in blockchain technology is growing. A fintech firm backed by Jack Ma has been quietly working on tying over $8.4B worth of energy infrastructure to its own blockchain.

Ant Digital Technologies (ADT), the enterprise wing of fintech giant Ant Group, has hooked up around 15M power assets to the AntChain network. These assets include renewables such as wind turbines and solar panels – all constantly monitored for output and outages on an immutable blockchain.

Source: Bloomberg on X

The project goes beyond just infrastructure. ADT are issuing tokens tied to these renewable assets which will allow investors to purchase fractional ownership directly. It has already raised over $42M for three renewables projects.

Will ADT Offer Energy Tokenization to World Markets?

According to Bloomberg, ADT executives are weighing up whether to open up the initiative to offshore exchanges. ADT has also been exploring stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Ant is most famous for running Alipay, though the firm has had to change track in recent years as a result of the Chinese government stopping its record IPO in 2020.

Since then, Ant has heavily explored blockchain tech and now uses its Whale Cloud to process a significant portion of the $1T in global payments it handled last year.

ADT’s shift away from Alipay towards cross-border services could open up the Chinese blockchain market, which is notoriously closed off.

The rest of the crypto market would benefit greatly from increased inflows from China, allowing other fintech-aligned projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT) to pump as a result.

Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Telegram Bot to Sniff Out New Altcoins on Solana & EVM Chains

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the official token of Snorter Bot, an altcoin sniping bot that works entirely from a Telegram interface, lightweight and usable on your phone.

Trading meme coins can be very difficult. New ones pop up every few seconds. And by the time you’ve done your due diligence to see whether it’s a scam or not, the opportunity to trade on the initial hype might have passed.

That’s why Snorter is so powerful. It automatically spots and sniffs the best performing altcoins, which are scanned using a honeypot and rug pull detection algorithm. In testing, Snorter demonstrated an 85% success rate identifying scams.

Moreover, Snorter makes it quick and easy to buy, sell, and swap. Just choose your market order in the app, set a T/P or S/L limit, and let the bot do the work for you.

It all happens in the background, so you won’t have to constantly check your phone to trade altcoins.

Snorter promises fast swaps, honeypot detection, and copy trading with the $SNORT token.

Snorter comes with Solana support on release, but this will be followed up after launch with modules for:

  • Ethereum
  • BNB
  • Polygon
  • Base

The $SNORT token is where Snorter Bot gets really interesting. First up, it drops your transaction fees down to 0.85% which is significantly better than the 1% industry average for bots. Lower fees means better margins, especially if you’re trading at scale.

Which is precisely what $SNORT is here for. Holding the token unlocks higher trading limits, letting you trade an unlimited number of times per day. It also enables a copy trading feature. All you have to do is nominate a wallet that has a good winning streak, and Snorter will take care of the rest for you.

While Snorter Bot is still in development, you can join the $SNORT presale and grab cheap tokens ahead of the release.

The $SNORT presale has raised $3.8M so far, ahead of a pre Q4-2025 listing. It’s a dynamic presale, so if you buy now $SNORT is still available at $0.1039. Our most optimistic Snorter Token price prediction sees 10x potential in late 2025.

Join $SNORT’s presale for up to 122% APY.

Will China’s Blockchain Investment Affect the Crypto Market?

China’s use of blockchain tech is primarily domestic. But projects like ADT’s tokenization of energy assets may have a liquidity problem solvable only by exposing the tokens to offshore exchanges.

If so, this would create capital flow into the rest of the crypto market as a whole and create further opportunities to bridge China’s blockchain ecosystem with the rest of the world.

The increased trading volume created as a result of China’s entry into global blockchain markets would mean great things for Snorter Token ($SNORT), which fuels more ways to make smart trades thanks to its multichain Snorter Bot.

Make sure to always do your own research before investing and only put in what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/fintech-giant-energy-assets-on-blockchain-snorter-to-rally

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
