Market at war with itself: why crypto is ignoring a massive Wall Street rally

Crypto is failing to rally with stocks despite growing Fed rate-cut hopes.

Traders are cautious and defensive ahead of a key US inflation (CPI) report.

A “split-screen reality” exists between short-term fear and long-term adoption.

A feast is raging on Wall Street. A dismal US jobs report has sent stocks and bonds soaring, as investors celebrate the near-certainty of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

But in a strange and unsettling paradox, the cryptocurrency market has refused its invitation to the party.

Instead of joining the rally, digital assets are trapped in a nervous, range-bound state, haunted by the specter of a looming inflation report and a deep internal conflict between short-term fear and long-term faith.

While the broader markets are buzzing with optimism, crypto traders remain staunchly defensive.

Bitcoin is holding steady above 111,600 dollars, but is showing no signs of a breakout.

Options markets confirm this cautious stance, with QCP Capital noting that risk reversals are heavily skewed toward puts, a clear sign that traders are paying a premium to protect against a downturn ahead of Thursday’s crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

The split-screen reality

This is the great “split-screen reality” of the 2025 crypto market, a term coined by the market maker Enflux.

On one screen, you have the chaotic, headline-driven world of speculative trading, currently paralyzed by fear.

On the other, a much quieter but more profound story is unfolding: the slow, steady, and relentless construction of the rails for mainstream institutional adoption.

Enflux argues that while traders are fixated on the CPI print, they are missing the more significant developments.

The SEC is creating forward-looking rules, and crypto-native firms like Coinbase are being integrated into major indices.

This, they contend, is the real story. “Structural legitimacy, not speculation, remains the real story of 2025,” Enflux wrote in a note to CoinDesk.

A tale of two paths to legitimacy

This split-screen narrative played out in real-time on Friday in a powerful and revealing way.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, a pure-play Bitcoin treasury, was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500 despite meeting all the technical criteria.

In its place, the index unexpectedly welcomed Robinhood, a crypto-adjacent firm with a more diversified, traditional business model.

The market’s verdict was swift: Robinhood’s stock surged 7 percent, underscoring a clear preference for companies that offer a regulated and familiar bridge to the world of digital assets.

The wild west still haunts the east

At the same time, the other side of the screen was flashing with the kind of drama that keeps institutional capital on the sidelines.

The DeFi protocol WLFI sent shockwaves through the market by freezing over 270 wallets—including that of the high-profile whale Justin Sun—to supposedly “protect users” after a crash.

The move, a stunning display of centralized power in a supposedly decentralized world, rattled even seasoned players.

The question quickly spread through insider channels: “If they can do it to Sun, who’s next?”.

“On one side, speculative narratives like WLFI risk cannibalizing themselves through governance drama,” Enflux wrote.

This is the central conflict defining the market. For traders, the short-term noise of the CPI report is deafening. But for long-term investors, the signal of structural legitimacy is growing stronger every day.

The question now is which of these two powerful forces will ultimately win the war for crypto’s soul.