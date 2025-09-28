Market Decline Tests Investors’ Patience — Keep an Eye on These Coins Positioned for Big Gains This Year

The recent downturn in the crypto market is challenging investors' resolve. Despite the dip, certain cryptocurrencies are poised for significant growth this year. Discover which coins are set to rise and could potentially deliver big gains amidst the volatility. This article will uncover the digital assets to watch closely. Sui (SUI) Shows Signs of Growth Potential After Recent Dip Source: tradingview  Sui's price currently hovers between three dollars and nearly four dollars. Despite a recent one-week dip of almost twelve percent, the coin shows potential for growth. Sui has surged over thirty-six percent in the past six months. The nearest resistance level is four dollars and twenty cents, a level it could test soon. If momentum builds, it might reach the second resistance level of four dollars and seventy-one cents, indicating possible gains of over twenty percent from current levels. With its Relative Strength Index slightly above fifty, Sui seems balanced, suggesting steady investor interest. As Sui navigates these levels, it could offer intriguing growth in the coming weeks. Hedera (HBAR) Shows Resilience Amid Market Swings Source: tradingview  Hedera's price hovers between 23-25 cents, teasing an upward shift. It's close to breaking a resistance barrier at 26 cents. If it breaches this level, it could touch 28 cents, marking a possible surge of over 10%. The currency shows strength, standing above key support at 22 cents despite recent dips. Over the past six months, its value boosted by over 27%, indicating solid ground for potential growth. However, in the last week, it's down by nearly 11%. The ten-day moving average sits at 21 cents, backing its steady path. Hedera's current resilience in volatile times suggests a promising outlook if it continues to push past resistance levels. FET Holding Steady with Eyes on a Breakout Source: tradingview  The cryptocurrency Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is currently priced between 61 and 67 cents. Despite a dip over the past week, FET has shown promising growth over the last six months, increasing by over 23%. The coin is sitting near its 10-day and 100-day averages, suggesting stability. For growth potential, FET could climb past the nearby resistance of 71 cents and potentially reach up to 76 cents, marking a potential rise of around 13% from its current range. With indicators like the RSI and stochastic near a neutral mark of 52, FET is holding steady, hinting at a possible upward trend if demand picks up. POL (ex-MATIC) Finds Stability with Hope for Growth Source: tradingview  POL's price currently dances between $0.23 and $0.27. It's holding ground above a solid support level at $0.21, with a chance to climb toward the nearest resistance at $0.29. Over the past six months, POL has seen over 9% growth, hinting at potential upward movement. If momentum builds, POL could target the second resistance at $0.33, marking a potential gain of more than 20% from current levels. The RSI is healthy at around 58, suggesting POL isn't overbought, while the moving averages show a stable trend. Traders are watching for signs of strength, eyeing gains in the coming weeks if the bulls take charge. Conclusion SUI, HBAR, FET, and POL stand out as coins with strong potential for gains this year. Investors should carefully monitor these assets. They have unique features and promising developments that could drive their value up. Keeping a close watch on their performance and updates could prove beneficial. The recent downturn in the crypto market is challenging investors' resolve. Despite the dip, certain cryptocurrencies are poised for significant growth this year. Discover which coins are set to rise and could potentially deliver big gains amidst the volatility. This article will uncover the digital assets to watch closely.

Sui (SUI) Shows Signs of Growth Potential After Recent Dip

Source: tradingview 

Sui's price currently hovers between three dollars and nearly four dollars. Despite a recent one-week dip of almost twelve percent, the coin shows potential for growth. Sui has surged over thirty-six percent in the past six months. The nearest resistance level is four dollars and twenty cents, a level it could test soon. If momentum builds, it might reach the second resistance level of four dollars and seventy-one cents, indicating possible gains of over twenty percent from current levels. With its Relative Strength Index slightly above fifty, Sui seems balanced, suggesting steady investor interest. As Sui navigates these levels, it could offer intriguing growth in the coming weeks.

Hedera (HBAR) Shows Resilience Amid Market Swings

Source: tradingview 

Hedera's price hovers between 23-25 cents, teasing an upward shift. It's close to breaking a resistance barrier at 26 cents. If it breaches this level, it could touch 28 cents, marking a possible surge of over 10%. The currency shows strength, standing above key support at 22 cents despite recent dips. Over the past six months, its value boosted by over 27%, indicating solid ground for potential growth. However, in the last week, it's down by nearly 11%. The ten-day moving average sits at 21 cents, backing its steady path. Hedera's current resilience in volatile times suggests a promising outlook if it continues to push past resistance levels.

FET Holding Steady with Eyes on a Breakout

Source: tradingview 

The cryptocurrency Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is currently priced between 61 and 67 cents. Despite a dip over the past week, FET has shown promising growth over the last six months, increasing by over 23%. The coin is sitting near its 10-day and 100-day averages, suggesting stability. For growth potential, FET could climb past the nearby resistance of 71 cents and potentially reach up to 76 cents, marking a potential rise of around 13% from its current range. With indicators like the RSI and stochastic near a neutral mark of 52, FET is holding steady, hinting at a possible upward trend if demand picks up.

POL (ex-MATIC) Finds Stability with Hope for Growth

Source: tradingview 

POL's price currently dances between $0.23 and $0.27. It's holding ground above a solid support level at $0.21, with a chance to climb toward the nearest resistance at $0.29. Over the past six months, POL has seen over 9% growth, hinting at potential upward movement. If momentum builds, POL could target the second resistance at $0.33, marking a potential gain of more than 20% from current levels. The RSI is healthy at around 58, suggesting POL isn't overbought, while the moving averages show a stable trend. Traders are watching for signs of strength, eyeing gains in the coming weeks if the bulls take charge.

Conclusion

SUI, HBAR, FET, and POL stand out as coins with strong potential for gains this year. Investors should carefully monitor these assets. They have unique features and promising developments that could drive their value up. Keeping a close watch on their performance and updates could prove beneficial. Even as the market experiences declines, these coins are positioned to offer significant opportunities for growth.

 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

