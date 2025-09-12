Market Expert Says Sell All Your XRP Once This Happens

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 05:00
XRP
XRP$3.0353+1.79%
Sign
SIGN$0.07882-0.36%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000886+2.78%
Everscale
EVER$0.0128+8.01%

Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto has alluded to an event that could warrant investors having to offload their XRP holdings. The analyst described this potential event as a sign and urged investors to sell everything if it ever happens. 

Analyst Advises XRP Holders To Sell If This Happens

In an X post, Egrag Crypto said that XRP holders should sell all their coins if Congress eventually passes the bill to stop Congress members from trading stocks. The analyst suggested that the passage of this bill could lead to a significant downtrend for the altcoin and other crypto assets, which is why he believes investors should sell everything.  

Egrag Crypto’s statement came in reference to Congresswoman Anna Luna’s speech in which she unveiled the legislation to ban stock trading among members of Congress. She had also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump was in support of this bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. 

However, the analyst didn’t provide further details as to why the passage of this bill could affect crypto and why investors should move to sell their XRP if the bill is passed. Egrag Crypto may expect that Congress may also make a similar move to ban lawmakers from trading crypto, which he believes could be bearish. 

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Democratic lawmakers are already pushing to ban the president, vice president, and Congress members from getting involved in XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Although no bill has made it to the floor of the House, there is the probability that such a bill could limit President Trump from advocating for the crypto industry, especially if he is forced to limit his family’s involvement in crypto. 

XRP At A Pivotal Moment

Amid his warning, Egrag Crypto has also provided an update on the current XRP price action. In an X post, he stated that the altcoin is at a pivotal moment where it could either break to the upside or downside.  He then highlighted a symmetrical triangle, which presents both a 50% chance of upward breakout or downward breakout.

Egrag Crypto said that he is leaning towards a breakout to the upside, although he won’t be certain until the XRP price closes above the 21 SMA and exactly above $3.077 and $3.13. He noted that this is his confirmation for a full-body candle closure on the 3-day timeframe.

XRP

The crypto analyst further predicted that XRP might retest the breakout around $3.03, and that a close above $3.30 would send the altcoin towards a new all-time high (ATH). He revealed that he would start offloading his holdings when this new ATH happens, indicating that the top may be near when that happens. 

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.98, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.96+2.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714-2.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01425-0.90%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Share
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Share
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
Union
U$0.00951+1.82%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019299+25.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap