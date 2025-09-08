Market Outlook: Why Altcoins May Outperform Bitcoin in the Next Phase

By: Coindoo
2025/09/08 17:31
MAY
MAY$0.04135-0.67%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0008648-2.84%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.44101+47.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002698+2.23%

Banner magacoin finance

Popular trader Crypto Daan suggests that the peak for this cycle has likely been reached, leaving the door open for altcoins to slowly take the spotlight.

Instead of expecting a straight-line decline, Daan envisions a short-lived push higher in dominance first. That move, he says, could happen under two very different market backdrops — either Bitcoin dips and drags the rest of the market down with it, or it breaks into new highs and outpaces alternative tokens. Both outcomes, while opposite in direction, would temporarily favor BTC.

Yet the long-term story, in his view, is different. By 2025, Daan expects altcoins to gain ground against Bitcoin, though he warns investors not to assume every token will benefit equally. Ethereum and a select group of established names are more likely to outperform, while many smaller projects could struggle to keep up.

The analyst also reflected on market dynamics, pointing out that sustainable rallies tend to start with Bitcoin leading decisively. When altcoins pump alongside Bitcoin too quickly, the broader uptrend often runs out of steam.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin vs Gold: Chart Patterns Hint at Major Rally Ahead

As for his own positioning, Daan has settled on a balanced approach: half his portfolio in Bitcoin, half in altcoins. In earlier cycles, he leaned almost entirely into altcoins at this stage, but now describes that as a high-risk strategy. His takeaway for other investors — the right mix depends less on timing the market and more on knowing your tolerance for risk.

If his outlook plays out, Bitcoin may continue to set the pace in the near term, but the next phase of the cycle could bring opportunities for altcoins to reassert themselves.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Market Outlook: Why Altcoins May Outperform Bitcoin in the Next Phase appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06142+1.00%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003516-2.11%
NFT
NFT$0.000000446-0.57%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,894.75+0.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.03+0.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Share
FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED Başkanı Jerome Powell‘ın Jackson Hole’deki ılımlı açıklamaları ve gelen ekonomik veriler FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapmasına kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada piyasada FED’in 25 baz puanlık indirim yapması %90 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapması ise %10 ile fiyatlanıyor. Bu noktada 2025 yılının ilk faiz indirimine 2024 yılında olduğu gibi 50 baz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015971-12.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:23
Share

Trending News

More

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming