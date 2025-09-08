Market Outlook: Why Altcoins May Outperform Bitcoin in the Next Phase

Popular trader Crypto Daan suggests that the peak for this cycle has likely been reached, leaving the door open for altcoins to slowly take the spotlight.

Instead of expecting a straight-line decline, Daan envisions a short-lived push higher in dominance first. That move, he says, could happen under two very different market backdrops — either Bitcoin dips and drags the rest of the market down with it, or it breaks into new highs and outpaces alternative tokens. Both outcomes, while opposite in direction, would temporarily favor BTC.

Yet the long-term story, in his view, is different. By 2025, Daan expects altcoins to gain ground against Bitcoin, though he warns investors not to assume every token will benefit equally. Ethereum and a select group of established names are more likely to outperform, while many smaller projects could struggle to keep up.

The analyst also reflected on market dynamics, pointing out that sustainable rallies tend to start with Bitcoin leading decisively. When altcoins pump alongside Bitcoin too quickly, the broader uptrend often runs out of steam.

As for his own positioning, Daan has settled on a balanced approach: half his portfolio in Bitcoin, half in altcoins. In earlier cycles, he leaned almost entirely into altcoins at this stage, but now describes that as a high-risk strategy. His takeaway for other investors — the right mix depends less on timing the market and more on knowing your tolerance for risk.

If his outlook plays out, Bitcoin may continue to set the pace in the near term, but the next phase of the cycle could bring opportunities for altcoins to reassert themselves.

