Markets Anticipate 25 Basis Points Rate Cut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 15:55
Bitcoin
BTC$114,964.25+0.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09704-4.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1289+0.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001742+1.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015975-1.28%
Key Points:
  • Markets expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates by 25 basis points.
  • XS.com cites weak labor data influencing potential bolder actions.
  • Fed maintains 4.25%-4.50% rate amid cautious stance.

The Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting on September 17, 2025, anticipates a modest 25 basis points interest rate cut amidst cautious policy stances and ongoing inflation concerns.

Market anticipations hinge on Federal Reserve’s cautious stance, potentially impacting major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, reflecting broader economic and financial sector reactions.

Fed’s Rate Cut Considerations and Market Projections

Financial experts are paying attention to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, where an expected rate cut of 25 basis points could signal a shift in policy. As market participants weigh the Fed’s next steps, scrutiny remains high on labor market data, which shows signs of weakening. Data from BlockBeats News highlights a 92% probability of this modest cut.

Immediate financial impacts include potential shifts in asset prices, especially if more aggressive cuts become likely. Jerome Powell has noted, “Rising risks to the labor market even as inflation pressures linger.” Jerome Powell and the Fed remain cautious, balancing inflation risks and employment concerns. This context underscores the expectation of smaller adjustments, preserving flexibility for future monetary adjustments.

Financial and market reactions indicate a strong preference for a cautious approach. Quotes from future FOMC meetings characterize a desire for stability, suggesting that any move will carefully consider the dual mandate of inflation control and employment support. XS.com analyst Rania Gule notes the room to maneuver as labor conditions may require bold action later.

Cryptocurrency Movements Amid Economic Shifts

Did you know? In past scenarios like March 2020, unexpected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve spurred notable rallies in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major DeFi tokens, reflecting a strong correlation with liquidity shifts.

As of September 12, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $115,331.06 with a market cap of $2.30 trillion. Price movements over 90 days show an overall increase of 9.58%, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite recent gains, Bitcoin’s 30 and 60-day trails reflect minor declines. Trading volumes have dropped by 7.00% in the past 24 hours. The maximum supply remains capped at 21 million, with nearly 19.92 million in circulation.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:44 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team reports upcoming Federal Reserve policy impacts may stimulate cryptocurrency volatility. While the labor market weakens, this can generate a favorable environment for crypto, attracting investments as traditional assets experience uncertainty. Technological advancements and regulatory developments might further shape the decentralized finance landscape.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cut-september-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-1.11%
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00614-1.76%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Share
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193151-0.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09702-4.47%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-1.11%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Share
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3327+1.93%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%