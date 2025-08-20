Markets Prepare for Altseason 2025: Top Picks Include Ethereum, XRP and These Popular Altcoins

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 21:11
Altcoin season

The crypto market is showing early signs of a shift, with Bitcoin dominance losing momentum and altcoin charts beginning to stir. Historically, such setups have paved the way for explosive altcoin rallies as liquidity rotates from BTC into higher-beta tokens. While Bitcoin price consolidates in a tight range, smaller caps are quietly gaining strength. This calm phase could be the foundation of the altseason 2025, making accumulation strategies increasingly relevant at this stage.

Markets Preparing for Altseason

The broader crypto market is quietly setting the stage for what could be the next major altseason. A key signal lies in Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D), which has broken below its recent uptrend after months of steady gains. Historically, such breakdowns often precede periods where liquidity rotates out of Bitcoin and flows aggressively into altcoins.

btc D

At the same time, TOTAL3—the market cap excluding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins—is beginning to show renewed strength. After a prolonged consolidation phase, it has formed a higher low structure, suggesting early signs of accumulation. This shift indicates that traders and investors are slowly building exposure to mid- and small-cap tokens in anticipation of broader moves.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price action remains stable, moving sideways in a tight range rather than showing sharp volatility. This consolidation is healthy, as it reduces market risk and creates the perfect backdrop for capital to rotate toward altcoins. If BTC continues to hold support while BTC.D trends lower, the setup aligns strongly with the classic conditions that have historically sparked explosive altcoin rallies.

Top Altcoins to Accumulate Before Altseason 2025

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum remains the backbone of DeFi and smart contracts, with upgrades improving scalability and staking growth, strengthening demand. As institutional adoption grows, ETH price remains a safer bet among alts. Its dominance within Layer-1 ecosystems makes it a key asset to accumulate ahead of an altseason where blue chips usually lead before mid-caps catch up.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP continues to position itself as a leader in cross-border payments, with Ripple Labs’ progress in global partnerships and legal clarity fueling optimism. With low transaction costs and increasing institutional interest, XRP price could benefit significantly from renewed altcoin demand. A favourable regulatory environment adds further upside, making it a compelling hedge within the altseason portfolio.

Solana (SOL)

Solana price has rebounded strongly after network concerns, with its ecosystem thriving across DeFi, NFTs, and meme coins. Its unmatched speed and low fees attract both developers and users, driving higher adoption. SOL’s on-chain activity is rising, signalling strength. Historically, Solana rallies hard during altseasons, and with institutional attention returning, it stands as a high-beta play.

Chainlink underpins DeFi with its oracle services, connecting real-world data to blockchains. Its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is gaining adoption, reinforcing its role as a crucial Web3 infrastructure layer. With strong utility and partnerships across institutions, LINK price often outperforms during altseasons. Growing demand for secure data feeds positions it as one of the most reliable accumulation targets.

Sui (SUI)

Sui is carving its space as a next-gen Layer-1 blockchain focused on scalability and user-friendly applications. Its object-based architecture allows parallel transaction execution, driving efficiency for developers. With growing partnerships and expanding DeFi/NFT ecosystems, SUI’s fundamentals remain strong. In altseason cycles, emerging L1s like Sui tend to attract speculative and organic growth, fueling explosive upside.

Sei (SEI)

Sei is gaining traction as a specialized Layer-1 optimized for trading and DeFi applications. Its sub-second finality and parallelization features make it stand out for high-frequency trading use cases. As liquidity and projects migrate toward Sei, the token could capture outsized attention during altseason. Early adoption plus niche focus provides a strong asymmetric upside case.

Ondo (ONDO)

Ondo Finance is pioneering real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, bridging traditional finance with blockchain. With institutions exploring tokenized bonds and yield products, ONDO has a first-mover advantage in a multi-trillion-dollar market. As narratives shift to RWAs, ONDO could see massive inflows. Its utility and adoption potential make it a prime pick for accumulation before altseason.

In summary, Bitcoin dominance breaking down while BTC consolidates provides the perfect backdrop for an altcoin rotation. Historically, such conditions have marked the early stages of altseason. Among the strongest accumulation opportunities right now are ETH, XRP, SOL, LINK, SUI, SEI, and ONDO—each backed by strong fundamentals, growing adoption, or narrative-driven momentum—positioning them as prime candidates to outperform in the upcoming Altseason 2025.

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has launched a Layer-2 solution on the Ethereum virtual machine and is ready to welcome a new generation of frog meme coins. Low-cost, lightning-fast transactions on Little Pepe solve Ethereum’s well-known congestion and gas issues. And as the heir apparent to Pepe’s market dominance, Little Pepe could welcome an ever-expanding world of meme coins. It all comes at a time when the meme coin market is on the rise, and frog-related tokens have built their own niche worth $5.65B. $LILPEPE Presale Becomes Top Meme Coin to Buy Now LILPEPE’s presale closed its Stage 10 early as investors poured into the project, raising the total from the presale to well over $22M. The $LILPEPE project touts zero trading taxes, anti-bot protections, and a $777K giveaway. It arrives just as $PEPE, $BRETT, and other frog coins sustain sizable market share. Pepe ($PEPE) is among the most liquid meme coins, with a multibillion-dollar capitalization and frequent bursts of volume; it’s down over a quarter in August. Brett (Based) ($BRETT) broke out in 2024, a major player on Coinbase’s Base chain. It reached its all-time high of $0.23 at the beginning of December 2024. $BRETT is still a flagship for Base meme coins. Turbo ($TURBO) holds a $280M market cap, significant even for a meme coin, with a persistent presence in the frog subset. A Frog Sector with Real Weight Frog-themed meme coins remain a significant slice of the market: the category shows an aggregate market cap of roughly $5.65B. Within that cohort, $PEPE holds about $4.36B in value, while $BRETT (Base) trades near $0.05 with a market cap around $490M. One top-50 token and several mid-rank ones before the sector gives way to small-cap coins at the bottom of the list. Still, the overall market cap of the sector is impressive enough. And performance for many of the individual tokens, while down recently, has nevertheless surged in 2025. That follows broader market trends – Interest in even the best meme coins has ebbed and flowed throughout 2025 with periodic rotations into the segment and sentiment-driven spikes. It’s a market niche ripe for a contender to challenge $PEPE for his crown. Enter Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a token offering more than Pepe ever could. What Little Pepe Is Building Unlike most meme tokens that launch on existing chains and absorb gas costs, Little Pepe is rolling out an EVM-compatible Layer-2. Little Pepe chain boasts zero buy/sell taxes on the $LILPEPE token. The project’s whitepaper outlines a 100B total supply with 26.5% allocated to presale, 30% to chain reserves, 13.5% to staking & rewards, and 10% each to liquidity, DEX allocation, and marketing. Ultra-fast, secure, and cheap – Little Pepe is the perfect chain for building a meme coin empire. The project even features anti-sniper (anti-bot) protections and a native launchpad intended to give new tokens a fairer start. Liquidity gets locked when tokens launch, preventing a common scam where devs snag all the tokens overnight. A CertiK smart-contract audit and a preliminary CoinMarketCap page help advance the sale. There’s also the significant $777K giveaway. The terms are simple – a minimum $100 presale entry plus social tasks – and winners are announced on the project site. 10 lucky winners from the community will each receive $77K in $LILPEPE. The Little Pepe Pitch Little Pepe’s pitch is that infrastructure (an L2), not just a likable mascot, can help the token compete when meme coin volumes surge. Lower fees, tax-free trading, and anti-bot rails may appeal to retail traders who were priced out by gas or burned by launch snipers in prior cycles. $LILPEPE has room to grow, big shoes to fill, and the ambition to do it. Do your own research; though, this isn’t financial advice.
Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

The Power of Small, Steady InvestmentsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
