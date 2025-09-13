Massachusetts Attorney General Alleges Prediction Market Kalshi Violating Gambling Laws

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:52
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.189+3.66%
FORM
FORM$2.6204-2.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017799+7.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.010912-1.63%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002405+38.13%

Prediction market Kalshi is violating Massachusetts’ state gambling laws, its attorney general alleged in a lawsuit Friday.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell alleged in a filing that sports event contracts, which Kalshi introduced in January 2025, violate the state’s sports wagering laws, which require operators to be licensed. Campbell is asking for a court to block Kalshi from offering sports prediction markets in the state without a license, as well as seeking monetary and other relief.

Prediction markets have grown in popularity over the past few years, with crypto-focused companies like Polymarket and firms like Kalshi seeing immense interest over questions such as who would win the last presidential election. While the Massachusetts filing notes that Kalshi does offer these different categories of prediction markets, its lone charge is focused on the company’s sports-related bets.

The filing said Kalshi’s prediction markets, which are structured as binary options, operate the same way licensed sports wagering operators’ products do, comparing it to FanDuel as an example.

“Kalshi is in the business of accepting wagers, defined as ‘a sum of money or thing of value risked on an uncertain occurrence’ on amateur and professional sporting events in the form of selling sporting event contracts,” the filing said, adding, “Kalshi’s sporting event contracts constitute sports wagering” as defined by Massachusetts laws and applicable regulations.

Kalshi had been through a lengthy legal tussle at the federal level when it battled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the legality of its business model, but the regulator ultimately backed down earlier this year. Now, one of Kalshi’s board members, former CFTC commissioner Brian Quintenz, is President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the agency.

A portion of the Massachusetts lawsuit points to Kalshi actions the attorney general’s office alleges are designed to hook possible bettors.

“Kalshi’s platform employs behavioral design mechanisms drawn from gambling psychology, including features that encourage impulsive engagement, exploit award anticipation and diminish users’ perception of financial risk,” the filing said.

It pointed to Kalshi’s website design, including presenting possible payouts in “bright green font, a color that signals safety and correctness,” while odds were presented in black font. “This interface design subtly encourages high-risk transactions by emphasizing reward while obscuring risk.”

Campbell said “if Klashi wants to be in the sports gaming business in Massachusetts, they must obtain a license” in a statement. “Sports wagering comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.”

In a statement, a Kalshi spokesperson said, “Kalshi offers its users a fair, transparent, federally-regulated and nationwide marketplace. Rather than engage in dialogue with Kalshi as many other states have done, Massachusetts is trying to block Kalshi’s innovations by relying on outdated laws and ideas. Prediction markets are a critical innovation of the 21st century, and all Americans should be able to access them. We are proud to be the company that has pioneered this technology and stand ready to defend it once again in a court of law.”

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/12/massachusetts-state-attorney-general-alleges-kalshi-violating-sports-gambling-laws

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01512+4.85%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.4578+2.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,625.69+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 23:05
Share
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.189+3.66%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002747+3.11%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06414-0.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003697+1.37%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:10
Share

Trending News

More

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025