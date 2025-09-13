Massachusetts sues Kalshi alleging illegal sports gambling

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:01
Moonveil
MORE$0.09497-2.54%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.7392-5.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016821+5.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04502+4.09%

The Kalshi logo arranged on a laptop in New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.

Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Massachusetts filed a lawsuit in state court Friday against Kalshi, alleging the predictions platform offers sports gambling without a license under the guise of events contracts.

“If Kalsi wants to be in the sports gaming business in Massachusetts, they must obtain a license and follow our laws,” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said in a news release.

The state is also asking the court to prevent Kalshi from offering sports events contracts in Massachusetts while the lawsuit is pending.

Events contracts are regulated as a predictions market by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Kalshi has repeatedly argued in federal court that the CFTC’s status as a federal agency supersedes state regulators.

In the brief filed with the Suffolk County Superior Court, Massachusetts argues Kalshi is making more money on sports wagers than legal, licensed sportsbooks.

“Sports event wagers comprised approximately 70% of Kalshi’s trading volume between February 25, 2025, and May 17, 2025, which increased to 75% from March 18, 2025 onwards—Kalshi’s first day offering single-game March Madness markets,” the lawsuit says. “Kalshi made more from sports wagers than licensed sports wagering platforms DraftKings or FanDuel over the course of the same February through May timeframe.”

Arrows pointing outwards

A screenshot of the Kalshi platform included in a lawsuit by the state of Massachusetts against the predictions platform.

A Kalshi spokesperson told CNBC this week that $439 million worth of wagers had been placed on NFL contracts to date.

The company has been spearheading a national defense of sports prediction trades. This week, the company made oral arguments before the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in an appeal by the state of New Jersey, which was prevented from enforcing a cease and desist against Kalshi.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/massachusetts-sues-kalshi-sports-gambling.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004217-1.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015878+7.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.2305-0.97%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03639+6.87%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02996-2.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!