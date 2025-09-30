ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
Massachusetts brings the proposal to establish a state Bitcoin reserve to the floor on October 7, 2025.Massachusetts brings the proposal to establish a state Bitcoin reserve to the floor on October 7, 2025.

Massachusetts towards a state Bitcoin reserve: hearing on October 7

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 15:37
massachusetts bitcoin reserve

Massachusetts brings to the floor on October 7, 2025 the proposal to establish a state Bitcoin reserve. At stake are the management of budget surpluses and the introduction of updated custody and accounting protocols. In this context, if approved, the initiative could set a precedent in New England and redefine the diversification of public assets, as reported by CryptoNews.

According to data collected from state legislative databases and public hearing monitoring, the measure is recorded in the 2025-2026 session and appears with reference SD422/S.1967 in the official listings. Industry analysts we consulted note that, in similar proposals at the state level, governance mechanisms and exposure limits are often crucial for the political and operational outcome.

S.1967: what the bill entails and who supports it

The bill S.1967 (SD422), sponsored by Republican Senator Peter J. Durant, arrives at the Joint Revenue Committee on October 7. The text authorizes the Commonwealth to allocate a portion of the surpluses in Bitcoin for hedging and diversification purposes. It should be noted that the dossiers on S.2008 and H.3279 are also expected in session for a comprehensive examination of the regulatory framework.

  • Hearing: October 7, 2025 (Joint Revenue Committee).
  • Objective: use Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and to diversify the state treasury.
  • Political context: House 132 Dem vs 25 Rep; Senate 35 Dem vs 5 Rep.

Impact on Public Accounts: Benefits, Risks, and Exposure Thresholds

Supporters describe Bitcoin as “digital gold”, believed to be capable of protecting purchasing power in the long term. A limited exposure can act as a parachute in inflationary scenarios and reduce dependence on correlated assets.

However, there remain critical issues to be evaluated carefully. The short-term volatility, tamper-proof custody requirements, and regulatory uncertainty are significant factors. For this reason, many proposals in other countries set caps between 1% and 3% of eligible funds, providing for periodic review of exposure and stress tests.

Operations: accounting, custody, and risk governance

That said, the operational issue concerns how to include Bitcoin in balance sheets and who ensures its custody. The commission will need to define:

  • Accounting standards for recognition, impairment, and periodic disclosure.
  • Custody in cold storage with multi-sig, policy on keys and access.
  • Exposure limits and rebalancing mandates.
  • Independent audits and transparency on on‑chain addresses.

Additionally, the impact on the risk profile of the state treasury will need to be clarified, the potential use of qualified custodians, and insurance coverage against operational losses.

Data and Context: Where Massachusetts Stands

  • The US government is said to have held approximately 198,000 BTC through seizures and transfers; the quantification is reported by specialized press and requires confirmation with official databases.
  • At the end of September 2025, market prices can be consulted on reference sources for quotations (e.g., CoinMarketCap) to verify the valuation of the amounts in the portfolio.
  • Wyoming: legislative framework allowing up to 3% of certain eligible funds in BTC, with stringent custody requirements.
  • Michigan: proposal HB 4087 (under discussion) that provides for investing up to 10% of funds in cryptocurrencies, with prudential limits.

In New England, there are currently no operational state Bitcoin reserves; therefore, Massachusetts would be among the first to experiment with an institutional strategy in the area, with potential demonstrative effect.

Who has already taken similar steps: United States and international scenario

United States

Various States have introduced or discussed measures on custody, taxation, and institutional investments in Bitcoin. Wyoming has set technical parameters and exposure limits. In Texas and Utah, there are favorable frameworks for holding and public custody, with differentiated and still evolving legislative paths.

International Scenario

Countries like Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, and Indonesia have initiated debates on reserves in digital assets. The framework is heterogeneous: some are evaluating sovereign stockpile, while others are focusing on custody and transparency regulations.

The federal level: what’s happening in Washington

At the federal level, the debate is ongoing. Proposals such as a hypothetical “BITCOIN Act of 2025” – mentioned in public discussions by proponents in favor of dual allocation in digital assets – and initiatives to explore a national strategic reserve have emerged in hearings. However, there is a lack of definitive guidelines on accounting, custody, and coordination with the States, an element that Massachusetts will need to consider in the implementation phase.

Key Points in Brief

  • What changes: possible inclusion of Bitcoin in the state treasury as hedging and diversification.
  • Main risks: volatility, cybersecurity, regulatory uncertainty, and liability.
  • Expected benefits: protection from inflation, portfolio decorrelation, and greater long-term resilience.
  • Prerequisites: policies on custody, audit, on‑chain transparency, and management of exposure caps.

Schedule and Next Steps

The hearing on October 7, 2025 represents a key milestone. Following the outcome, the Committee may recommend adoption with or without amendments, postponement, or filing away. In the event of a favorable opinion, the measure would move to the next stages in the Senate and the House, with a possible review by the Ways and Means committee to assess the fiscal impact.

In parallel, the administration will need to prepare implementation scenarios (custody, accounting, governance) and cost-benefit analysis, including stress tests on prices and liquidity.

In-depth: how a reserve might be structured

  • Gradual allocation with low initial thresholds and quarterly reviews.
  • Custody in cold storage, with multi-level multi-sig and address segregation.
  • Transparency on public addresses, on‑chain reports, and external audits.
  • Automatic rebalancing in case of predefined volatility shocks.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$14.304+2.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.2589-0.07%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01097+8.82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008024-0.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07811-17.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,232.03
$102,232.03$102,232.03

-1.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,335.78
$3,335.78$3,335.78

-1.84%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2591
$2.2591$2.2591

-0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.95
$157.95$157.95

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0407
$1.0407$1.0407

-4.10%