Massachusetts towards a state Bitcoin reserve: hearing on October 7

Massachusetts brings to the floor on October 7, 2025 the proposal to establish a state Bitcoin reserve. At stake are the management of budget surpluses and the introduction of updated custody and accounting protocols. In this context, if approved, the initiative could set a precedent in New England and redefine the diversification of public assets, as reported by CryptoNews.

According to data collected from state legislative databases and public hearing monitoring, the measure is recorded in the 2025-2026 session and appears with reference SD422/S.1967 in the official listings. Industry analysts we consulted note that, in similar proposals at the state level, governance mechanisms and exposure limits are often crucial for the political and operational outcome.

S.1967: what the bill entails and who supports it

The bill S.1967 (SD422), sponsored by Republican Senator Peter J. Durant, arrives at the Joint Revenue Committee on October 7. The text authorizes the Commonwealth to allocate a portion of the surpluses in Bitcoin for hedging and diversification purposes. It should be noted that the dossiers on S.2008 and H.3279 are also expected in session for a comprehensive examination of the regulatory framework.

Hearing: October 7, 2025 (Joint Revenue Committee).

October 7, 2025 (Joint Revenue Committee). Objective: use Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and to diversify the state treasury.

use Bitcoin as a against inflation and to diversify the state treasury. Political context: House 132 Dem vs 25 Rep; Senate 35 Dem vs 5 Rep.

Impact on Public Accounts: Benefits, Risks, and Exposure Thresholds

Supporters describe Bitcoin as “digital gold”, believed to be capable of protecting purchasing power in the long term. A limited exposure can act as a parachute in inflationary scenarios and reduce dependence on correlated assets.

However, there remain critical issues to be evaluated carefully. The short-term volatility, tamper-proof custody requirements, and regulatory uncertainty are significant factors. For this reason, many proposals in other countries set caps between 1% and 3% of eligible funds, providing for periodic review of exposure and stress tests.

Operations: accounting, custody, and risk governance

That said, the operational issue concerns how to include Bitcoin in balance sheets and who ensures its custody. The commission will need to define:

Accounting standards for recognition, impairment , and periodic disclosure.

for recognition, , and periodic disclosure. Custody in cold storage with multi-sig , policy on keys and access.

in cold storage with , policy on and access. Exposure limits and rebalancing mandates .

limits and . Independent audits and transparency on on‑chain addresses.

Additionally, the impact on the risk profile of the state treasury will need to be clarified, the potential use of qualified custodians, and insurance coverage against operational losses.

Data and Context: Where Massachusetts Stands

The US government is said to have held approximately 198,000 BTC through seizures and transfers; the quantification is reported by specialized press and requires confirmation with official databases.

through seizures and transfers; the quantification is reported by specialized press and requires confirmation with official databases. At the end of September 2025, market prices can be consulted on reference sources for quotations (e.g., CoinMarketCap) to verify the valuation of the amounts in the portfolio.

Wyoming : legislative framework allowing up to 3% of certain eligible funds in BTC, with stringent custody requirements.

: legislative framework allowing up to of certain eligible funds in BTC, with stringent custody requirements. Michigan: proposal HB 4087 (under discussion) that provides for investing up to 10% of funds in cryptocurrencies, with prudential limits.

In New England, there are currently no operational state Bitcoin reserves; therefore, Massachusetts would be among the first to experiment with an institutional strategy in the area, with potential demonstrative effect.

Who has already taken similar steps: United States and international scenario

United States

Various States have introduced or discussed measures on custody, taxation, and institutional investments in Bitcoin. Wyoming has set technical parameters and exposure limits. In Texas and Utah, there are favorable frameworks for holding and public custody, with differentiated and still evolving legislative paths.

International Scenario

Countries like Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, and Indonesia have initiated debates on reserves in digital assets. The framework is heterogeneous: some are evaluating sovereign stockpile, while others are focusing on custody and transparency regulations.

The federal level: what’s happening in Washington

At the federal level, the debate is ongoing. Proposals such as a hypothetical “BITCOIN Act of 2025” – mentioned in public discussions by proponents in favor of dual allocation in digital assets – and initiatives to explore a national strategic reserve have emerged in hearings. However, there is a lack of definitive guidelines on accounting, custody, and coordination with the States, an element that Massachusetts will need to consider in the implementation phase.

Key Points in Brief

What changes: possible inclusion of Bitcoin in the state treasury as hedging and diversification .

possible inclusion of Bitcoin in the state treasury as and . Main risks: volatility , cybersecurity , regulatory uncertainty , and liability.

, , regulatory , and liability. Expected benefits: protection from inflation , portfolio decorrelation, and greater long-term resilience .

protection from , portfolio decorrelation, and greater long-term . Prerequisites: policies on custody, audit, on‑chain transparency, and management of exposure caps.

Schedule and Next Steps

The hearing on October 7, 2025 represents a key milestone. Following the outcome, the Committee may recommend adoption with or without amendments, postponement, or filing away. In the event of a favorable opinion, the measure would move to the next stages in the Senate and the House, with a possible review by the Ways and Means committee to assess the fiscal impact.

In parallel, the administration will need to prepare implementation scenarios (custody, accounting, governance) and cost-benefit analysis, including stress tests on prices and liquidity.

In-depth: how a reserve might be structured