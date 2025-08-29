Master the Dexlyn Perps Testnet Before the Real Game Begins

Dexlyn Perpetuals Testnet is going live this Thursday, July 24.

If you’ve been waiting to test out leveraged trades on Dexlyn, now’s the time to jump in. The testnet is your playground. Long or short. Win or lose. You can get a feel for the interface, get used to the flow, and figure out your strategy.

This matters more than ever because Trading Game Season 2 is just around the corner, and it will also launch on Testnet.

Once that goes live, every trade you make on perps will count toward your points tally. And every point will turn into $DXLYN tokens.

So if you’re here for the trading game or just want to get good at perps before the competition heats up, this is your starting line.

Trading Game Season 2 will change everything

The Dexlyn Trading Game Season 2 is coming soon on Testnet after the Perps Testnet.

This time, it’s going to be bigger, better, and way more rewarding.

In Season 2, your goal is simple: rack up as many points as possible through real on-chain activity. That includes swaps, LP actions, and now, perpetuals trading.

But here’s the twist with perps.

Every position you close on the Dexlyn Perpetuals platform will earn you points. Whether you close a long or a short doesn’t matter. Whether it’s 5x or 150x leverage doesn’t matter. Every user earns the same base points for completing the action.

And on top of that, if your trade is profitable, you get extra points depending on how much you made.

The Perps Point System Explained

Let’s break it down.

Every closed position (long or short) earns you 25 base points. This is fixed for everyone.

But if you close the position in profit, the system rewards you based on how much you earned as a percentage of your entry.

Here’s the full point breakdown:

So for example, if you close a long position with 120% profit:

You get the base 25 points

You get a bonus of 200 points

Total = 225 points for one position

If you close a short trade with 0% profit (breakeven), you’ll get only 25 points. No bonus.

The system is simple. Reward skill, not size. You don’t need a huge bankroll. You just need smart trades.

How The Points Convert to $DXLYN

Points in the Dexlyn Trading Game aren’t just for show.

They represent your contribution, your trades, and your strategy across the Perpetuals Testnet. And once the TGE (Token Generation Event) is live, those points will be used to calculate how much $DXLYN you’ll be able to claim.

But it’s not a flat 1:1 conversion.

The total $DXLYN allocation for the Perpetuals Testnet is capped at 200,000 tokens. Your share of that pool will be calculated based on how many points you earned relative to the total points accumulated by everyone.

Let’s say the community collectively racks up 100,000 points, and you earned 1,000 points. That’s 1% of the total. You’d receive 1% of the 200,000 tokens, which is 2,000 $DXLYN.

The higher your point total, the bigger your slice.

These tokens will show up in your dashboard and can be claimed after the TGE goes live. Until then, your job is simple: keep stacking points and grow your share.

Why It Pays to Start Early

The Perps Testnet is more than just a warm-up. It’s your chance to lock in your edge.

The Testnet lets you:

Get used to the interface

Learn how to open and close positions

Understand how PnL tracking and margin requirements work

See where your stop-loss and liquidation risks show up

Practice trades without any pressure

By the time Trading Game Season 2 Testnet goes live, you won’t be wasting time figuring things out. You’ll be ready to trade, rack up points, and climb the leaderboard from day one.

It’s the same platform. Same mechanics. Same contracts. Just no points yet.

Think of this as your dry run. Your rehearsal before the main event.

Quick Recap

Dexlyn Perpetuals Testnet goes live on July 24

You can trade long or short with no risk and full access to the platform

Use this to prepare for Trading Game Season 2, which will also begin on Testnet

Once the game begins, every closed trade earns you 25 base points

You earn more points if your trade is profitable, based on profit percentage

No points can be earned before the game starts

So this week is your chance to gear up.

Try trades. Make mistakes. Sharpen your edge.

Then when the points are live, go make them count.

