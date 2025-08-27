Matrixport: ETH is expected to fluctuate between $4.355 and $4,958. Technical analysis may be a key factor affecting profit and loss.

PANews reported on August 27th that according to the latest report from Matrixport, the market focus remains on Ethereum and related treasury companies. Ethereum continued its upward trend and stabilized near key moving averages, reflecting the market's dip-buying momentum in early to mid-August. However, momentum has slowed, and the price is expected to remain range-bound between $4.355 and $4,958, with a retest of the $4.355 moving average not ruled out. Future trends will hinge on whether treasury companies can continue to attract capital and shape their narrative within the market. Overall, the underlying trend of the crypto market remains unchanged, and technical analysis will likely become a key factor influencing profits and losses.

