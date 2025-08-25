Matrixport: Funds are flowing out of Bitcoin ETFs, while Ethereum ETFs are leading the way

PANews reported on August 25th that a new report from Matrixport indicates a shift in funds from Bitcoin ETFs to Ethereum ETFs in the crypto market. Over the past six weeks, Ethereum products have consistently dominated capital flows, while Bitcoin ETFs have experienced a period of weakness, with net outflows occurring for six consecutive days last week. In contrast, Ethereum ETFs have seen continued net inflows, further solidifying their market leadership.

Ethereum treasury institutions and their prominent investors continue to attract new capital and media attention, injecting new momentum into the market. Despite dovish signals from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell last week, Bitcoin's performance remains flat, with a significant impact from capital rotation. Beyond crypto market participants, some Wall Street investors are also showing increased interest in Ethereum.