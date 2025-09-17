Mavryk Network secures $10 million in funding to advance blockchain-based real estate assets in the UAE

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to CoinDesk , the Mavryk Network , a Layer-1 public blockchain, announced the completion of a $ 10 million strategic funding round led by MultiBank Group . The funds will be used to advance its partnership with MultiBank to bring over $ 10 billion in UAE real estate assets onto blockchain. The project, powered by a multi-party computing wallet provided by digital asset custodian Fireblocks , will allow investors to trade and stake real estate tokens through the Mavryk platform without having to manage their own private keys.

