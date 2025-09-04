Prominent Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser has publicly bestowed a new title upon Michael Saylor, the head of MicroStrategy: “Bitcoin’s Elon Musk.” This comparison, made on a social media post, is not a reference to a celebrity persona but rather to a relentless, unwavering commitment to Bitcoin accumulation. Keiser’s reasoning stems from Saylor’s unique discipline in …

Continue reading "Max Keiser Crowns Michael Saylor as “Bitcoin’s Elon Musk”"

The post Max Keiser Crowns Michael Saylor as “Bitcoin’s Elon Musk” appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.