Crypto News of the Day: US Could Nationalize Bitcoin Miners Over ‘National Security’ Concerns

On Friday, August 22, the US government acquired a 10% stake in American technology firm Intel, making it one of its owners.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick revealed the news in a post on X (Twitter), citing its potential to strengthen the nation’s leadership in semiconductors and grow the economy technologically.

Meanwhile, President Trump sees the venture as the best deal ever for the country,

Intel said in a statement that the US government is expected to invest $8.9 billion in Intel common stock.

In the aftermath of the Friday announcement, shares of the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker soared 5%. Intel’s INTC stock closed on Friday at $24.80.

Max Keiser, a Bitcoin maxi and one of the champions of the pioneer crypto in El Salvador, challenges that the 10% stake came for free.

Against these backdrops, BeInCrypto contacted Max Keiser, who said the US could nationalize Intel soon for supposed national security reasons.

According to the Bitcoin maxi, cited in recent US Crypto News publications, the trend could extend to Bitcoin miners and public corporations steadily adopting crypto.

Keiser claims that the US government garnered resources to acquire the 10% stake and could do the same to increase its stake in the Bitcoin mining sector if only interest presented itself.

The remark comes after recent reports indicated the US would not buy Bitcoin for its strategic reserve. Instead, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent committed to the nation leveraging the confiscated assets to increase BTC allocation.

Intel Corp (INTC) Stock Performance. Source: Google Finance.

Crypto Equities Pre-Market Overview

Company At the Close of August 22 Pre-Market Overview Strategy (MSTR) $358.13 $343.00 (-4.22%) Coinbase Global (COIN) $319.85 $310.90 (-2.80%) Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) $25.57 $24.36 (-4.73%) MARA Holdings (MARA) $16.29 $15.55 (-4.54%) Riot Platforms (RIOT) $13.22 $12.68 (-4.08%) Core Scientific (CORZ) $13.55 $13.45 (0.74%)

Crypto equities market open race: Google Finance

