Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Swift and Ozak AI Stand Out With Unique Presale Strengths

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Ozak AI (OZ) is gaining attention as one of the most ambitious AI-powered presales of 2025. Currently in Phase 5, priced near $0.01 per token, it has already sold more than 813 million tokens and raised about $2.3 million. OZ aims to combine predictive analytics, DePIN infrastructure, and multi-chain compatibility for trading and insights.

Maxi Doge, meanwhile, taps into the unstoppable Dogecoin brand culture. While speculative and meme-driven, it leans on strong community support and the legacy of Dogecoin’s status in mainstream crypto. Users see it as a community-first token with hype-driven potential, though it lacks the deeper technical foundation of utility-driven projects like OZ.

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), however, is on another level. With more than $1.3 million raised, over 5,500 onboarded, and an early launch announced for August 30, BTC3 is already rewarding participants through Proof-of-Yield (PoY) payouts. Its presale is entering the final countdown, with Stage 7 tokens selling at $7, and a massive APY boost for the last phase. This makes it the most exciting presale of 2025.

Why Bitcoin Swift is Changing the Game

BTC3 is not just another token. It is a defi operating system designed with compliance, scalability, and sustainability at its core.

  • Programmable PoY Rewards: Adaptive payouts based on governance, usage, and efficiency.
  • AI Smart Contracts: Intelligent contracts that optimize over time.
  • Privacy & Compliance: zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity for secure, regulation-ready usage.
  • Hybrid Consensus: A blend of PoW and PoS ensures security and governance stability.

Independent reviews by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, along with full KYC verification, add another layer of security and transparency.

Presale: Only 3 Days Left Before Early Launch

Stage 7 is live and marks the final stage before the official early launch on August 30. With less than 3 days remaining, the urgency is undeniable. BTC3 has raised $1.3 million, hit its hard cap, and brought in more than 5,500 participants. Tokens are currently priced at $7.

Stage 6 rewarded with 166% in staking payouts. Now Stage 7 has unlocked a staggering 300% APY instead of the originally planned 86%. To celebrate, the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event” has been launched, rewarding the fastest 130:

  • Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens
  • Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens
  • Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens
  • Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

For example, a Tier 2 contributing $4,000 at $7 per token secures 571 base tokens plus a 75% bonus of 428 tokens, totaling 999 tokens. At a post-launch price of $15, that package could be worth nearly $15,000, not including additional PoY rewards.

The referral program also offers 25% bonuses to both the referrer and the referee, thereby multiplying profits for the entire community.

Influencers Building Hype

Several top influencers are spotlighting Bitcoin Swift, further boosting global attention.

  • Bull Run Angel praised BTC3’s reward system and scalability.
  • Token Galaxy highlighted its PoY structure and innovative features.
  • Crypto Sister reviewed its AI-powered contracts and compliance-ready design.

These reviews confirm that BTC3 is more than hype; it is a presale redefining what users can expect.

Why Solana First

BTC3 is launching on Solana to ensure immediate scalability, lightning-fast speeds, and ultra-low fees under $0.01. With access to an ecosystem of over 400 projects, users will be able to interact from the very start. In 2026, BTC3 will transition to its own blockchain, featuring a 1:1 bridge, thereby securing its independence and promoting long-term growth.

Conclusion

Ozak AI brings AI-driven innovation, Maxi Doge brings meme culture energy, but Bitcoin Swift is combining the best of both worlds with real payouts, massive bonuses, and compliance-ready infrastructure. With $1.3 million raised, 5,500 users onboarded, and only 3 days left before the August 30 early launch, BTC3 is the presale that everyone is talking about. The Everything Must Go Bonus Event and 300% APY make this the most explosive opportunity in crypto right now.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:
Website: https://bitcoinswift.com
Follow updates on X (formerly Twitter)

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/maxi-doge-bitcoin-swift-and-ozak-ai-stand-out-with-unique-presale-strengths/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
