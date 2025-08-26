Maxi Doge Presale Continues to Pump Even as $SHIB & Other Doge-Themed Coins Slide

It’s been a tough ride for Dogecoin ($DOGE) and the majority of doge-themed meme coins like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). The entire dog-themed meme sector slid over the past 24 hours.

A combination of macroeconomic factors and technical breakdowns has been the primary driver of the current downturn.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope for some of the best meme coins in the market, with numbers showing continued interest in $SHIB in particular.

Despite the poor showing of dog coins at the moment, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) continues to live and breathe its ‘max gainz’ spirit. Its ongoing presale has already raised over $1.5M and shows no signs of slowing down.

Doge Coins Slide, But Strong Interest Remains

Dog-themed coins are down by 8.7% over the last 24 hours, with $DOGE sliding down by 6% and $SHIB by 4% during that period.

Continued uncertainty in the US interest rates has contributed to the current downturn.

While US Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at adjusting rates in September, he also acknowledged the risks presented by rising unemployment and inflation. As such, Powell said that he will let data dictate the Fed’s decision.

In addition, both $DOGE and $SHIB dipped below their respective key support levels, causing a decline in two of the largest dog-themed coins in the market.

There’s a silver lining, though, particularly with $SHIB. Open interest remains strong, with $SHIB perpetual contracts amounting to $19M+.

Plus, $SHIB’s trading volume is up nearly 11% in the last 24 hours, indicating that traders are buying up coins at the current price point.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Well-Positioned for Max Gains in the Current Downturn

While most of the dog-themed coins are blinking red at the moment, the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale has been particularly strong.

Maxi’s ‘max gainz’ ethos and its humorous branding have attracted a lot of attention since the ICO launched less than a month ago. It has already raised $1.5M+, and it looks like it’s well on its way to becoming one of the best presales of 2025.

As a meme coin, it positions itself as the more pumped and risk-loving cousin to the much-adored Dogecoin ($DOGE).

$MAXI isn’t for the weak of heart, but is better-suited for degens who go all in for maximum gains across the board: maxed squats, max leverage, max pump on the charts and in the power rack.

There’s a method behind the madness to this project. With a 40% token allocation for marketing, it’s well-positioned to gain a lot of attention among degens, while its 15% for development gives it a solid foundation to keep Maxi Doge pumping beyond the presale.

We also have proof that this coin is legit. $MAXI has passed Coinsult and Solidproof audits, both showing that the team has safeguards in place: no taxes, blacklisting, hidden mint function, or honeypots.

Interested in the roadmap and technicals? Our ‘What is Maxi Doge?’ guide covers everything you need to know.

In short, if you’re after a token with potential, $MAXI could be the coin to HODL right now. Based on our Maxi Doge price prediction, $MAXI’s value could reach as much as $0.0024 in 2025 EOY, translating to a potential 844% ROI from the current price.

You can readily buy $MAXI for $0.000254 before the next price increase (due in 24 hours). This ERC-20 token is compatible with all Ethereum-supporting wallets and the ICO accepts several payment methods including stablecoins, $ETH, $BNB, and fiat.

And since $MAXI is all about max gains, you can also stake to multiply your new tokens if you want. The presale is offering dynamic staking rewards, currently at an attractive 196% APY.

Join the Maxi Doge presale here.

It’s a Dog-Eat-Dog World Out There — Maxi Doge Doesn’t Care

As some of the market’s biggest doge-themed coins are on a freefall, the good news is that there are strong outliers. Look no further than the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale.

It’s well-insulated against market movements right now, allowing it to continue pumping and raking in the funds. With over $1.5M raised over the last four weeks, it just might be your best bet if you want a doge coin that isn’t just all bark and no bite.

Disclaimer: Always do your own research. This isn’t investment advice.