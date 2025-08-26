Media Buzz Explodes Around Bitcoin Swift as Shiba Inu & XRP Fade

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 01:35
RealLink
REAL$0.05888+4.00%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000122-7.15%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.48-3.70%
XRP
XRP$2.9208-4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01277-8.65%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000571-4.35%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.010948-9.56%

Shiba Inu and XRP have been struggling to hold momentum in recent weeks. SHIB’s pullback is tied to waning meme-coin hype, circulating supply pressures, and its heavy reliance on social sentiment, while XRP is weighed down by regulatory uncertainty and the pace of banking adoption. Both remain significant in the crypto space, with SHIB maintaining a massive community and XRP still sitting among the largest market caps thanks to its institutional use case. Yet while these giants stall, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is igniting the market. Already raising over $1,000,000 in its presale, attracting 4,000+ investors, and announcing an early launch on August 30, BTC3 is setting records with programmable staking rewards and a presale structure that has investors buzzing.

Shiba Inu, XRP, and the Bitcoin Swift shift

SHIB continues to depend on burns and community events to drive price action, and XRP’s future depends on regulation and bank adoption. Both have staying power, but neither is paying investors real returns today. Bitcoin Swift is different. Through its Proof of Yield system, BTC3 presale participants are already receiving payouts, making it one of the only projects rewarding supporters from day one. That is why momentum is pouring into BTC3 and why investors are treating it as the breakout token of 2025.

The power of Bitcoin Swift’s tokenomics

BTC3’s tokenomics are structured to maximize both immediate returns and long-term sustainability. With a fixed supply of 45,000,000 BTC3, the allocations are carefully designed:
• 50% (22.5M) dedicated to Proof of Yield rewards, guaranteeing programmable staking distributions across three decades.
• 30% (13.5M) reserved for presale, ensuring early investors capture the upside of growth.

• 15% (6.75M) set aside for liquidity pools to stabilize markets and support trading activity.
• 5% (2.25M) allocated to the team and reserves to fund development and governance.

This allocation gives presale participants immediate benefits while setting BTC3 up as a secure, liquid, and growth-ready ecosystem.

Stage 6 Presale: early launch confirmed

Stage 6 is now live, with only a few hours left, and the excitement is unmatched. Stage 5 closed with a 96% APY and $110,000 already distributed; now, Stage 6 is delivering a 166% APY at a token price of $6. With only Stages 6 and 7 left before launch and less than 5 days before the presale closes, the urgency is real.

Key highlights:
• Community: 4,000+ investors and growing
• Funds Raised: $1,000,000+
• Current Token Price: $6
• APY: 166%
• Referral Program: 10% rewards for both referrer and referee

On top of this, the Stage 6 Bonus Event is boosting allocations:
• $100–$1,999 → 25% bonus tokens
• $2,000–$4,999 → 50% bonus tokens
• $5,000+ → 100% bonus tokens

Here is the math: a $5,000 contribution instantly doubles to $10,000 in tokens. With 166% APY, that grows to around $26,600. If BTC3 launches at $15, the base position would be worth over $25,000 before even counting rewards. A $3,000 buy-in becomes $4,500 plus PoY, compounding to nearly $12,000. Even $1,000 scales to more than $3,000 in value.

Verified, transparent, and unstoppable

Bitcoin Swift has separated itself from risky presales with a full suite of independent verifications. The Cyberscope Audit, Solidproof Audit, and Spywolf Audit confirm the code’s strength. Additionally, a complete KYC verification demonstrates the team’s transparency and integrity. With audits and compliance in place, BTC3 has established itself as one of the safest presale opportunities of 2025.

Influencers amplify the hype

Crypto influencers are making BTC3 impossible to ignore.
• Crypto Sister explains why BTC3’s design and tokenomics are attracting so much attention.
• Token Galaxy reinforces BTC3’s reputation as the hottest presale of the year, highlighting its technical innovations and rapid growth.

Conclusion: BTC3 leads the next wave

Shiba Inu and XRP still have a place in the market, but their momentum is fading. Bitcoin Swift is capturing the spotlight with real payouts, bulletproof tokenomics, verified security, and an early launch confirmed for August 30. With Stage 6 nearly closing and Stage 7 right behind it, this is the presale window investors cannot afford to miss.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:
Website: bitcoinswift.com
Follow updates on X: https://x.com/BTC3Project

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/media-buzz-explodes-around-bitcoin-swift-as-shiba-inu-xrp-fade

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$0.46791+5.38%
Threshold
T$0.01617-6.15%
U
U$0.0125-9.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
Memecoin
MEME$0.003492-10.34%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003705-8.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/23 19:30
Share
Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Explore the top must have cryptos reshaping sports, finance, and real-world utility in 2025. From BlockDAG's fan coins to Cardano, HBAR, and LINK, this list goes beyond speculation.
RealLink
REAL$0.0594+3.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
Chainlink
LINK$24.09-9.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

New Solana treasury eyes raising over $400 million with help from ParaFi and Pantera

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)