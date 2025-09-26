Meet The Contenders For The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics World Championships Team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Joscelyn Roberson performs on the floor exercise at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ten of the nation’s top female gymnasts will compete at the 2025 World Team Selection Event in Tennessee early next week.

Beginning September 30 and running through October 2, three days of competition will determine the team members and alternate athletes for the 2025 World Championships Team. The 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 19 to October 25.

At the conclusion of September’s selection event, four athletes and up to two non-traveling alternate athletes will be named to the team. Of these, only three may compete per event at the 2025 World Championships. This year’s competition is an individual World Championships; therefore, no team event exists.

While the event is closed to the public, USA Gymnastics will offer paid streaming services on FlipNow for those looking to watch the competition.

Meet the athletes vying for spots on the 2025 World Championship team.

ForbesU.S. Gymnastics Stars To Face Off For Spots On 2025 World Championship Team

Hezly Rivera

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Hezly Rivera performs on the balance beam at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: All-Around, Bars, Beam

To the surprise of no one, 2025 U.S. National Champion and Olympic team gold medalist Hezly Rivera heads into the week as a frontrunner to make her first World Championship team as a senior gymnast.

After inconsistencies plagued her first few meets of the 2025 competitive season, Rivera blew fans and judges away at August’s U.S. Championships, cruising to a sizable win over the field. She also claimed gold on uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise, and showed maturity and composure over the grueling two days of competition.

Heading into Tennessee, Rivera maintains the highest score of the year for an American woman. With the top all-around finisher on night one earning an automatic berth to the World team, Rivera could realistically book her ticket to Jakarta on the first day of competition. If she can perform similarly to her August routines, Rivera will be the heavy favorite for the automatic spot.

ForbesUkraine Gymnastics Withdraws In Protest From Paris World Challenge Cup

Leanne Wong

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Leanne Wong competes on the floor exercise at the 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships – Senior Women at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: All-Around, Vault

2024 and 2020 Olympic alternate and 2025 U.S. National Runner-Up will likely pose Rivera’s most significant challenge for the automatic spot on night one. Wong finished just short of Rivera at the U.S. Championships and has shown potential for substantial upgrades as she eases back into elite training from NCAA competition.

As a Team USA veteran and four-time World medalist, Wong has proven her abilities on the World stage before and brings invaluable experience to this year’s young team. In August, Wong delivered the highest score of the entire weekend on her massive Cheng vault. Though she remains a formidable all-around threat, the U.S. National Champion on vault could challenge for the gold medal on the event in Jakarta.

If Wong can nail her Cheng vault this week in Tennessee, many feel the former Florida Gator is a shoo-in to make her fourth World Championship team.

Skye Blakely

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Skye Blakely competes on the uneven bars at the 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships – Senior Women at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: Bars, Beam

Just months ago, World team champion Skye Blakely was wholly removed from the elite stage, having just finished her freshman season competing for the University of Florida. However, Blakely burst back onto the scene in New Orleans at the U.S. Championships.

Nearly a year removed from her heartbreaking Achilles tear at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Blakely looked World Championship-ready in New Orleans, delivering massively difficult skills on uneven bars and balance beam.

She continues to nurse her Achilles tendon and ease back into the other two events, but Blakely’s abilities on beam and bars alone could book her spot in Jakarta. Blakely tied for gold on bars with Rivera in August and would have handily won gold on balance beam if it weren’t for a nerve-induced fall on night one.

While she is currently the standalone leader as a “specialist” for Team USA, Blakely could fight for the world all-around title if she is healthy. In 2024, she finished second to Simone Biles at the U.S. National Championships. Ultimately, if she can hit in Crossville, the selection committee will have a hard time keeping her off the team.

ForbesMelnikova Wins Gold As Russia Returns To International Gymnastics After Ban

Jocelyn Roberson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Joscelyn Roberson prepares for her floor exercise routine at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: All-Around, Vault, Floor

While Blakely brings the big skills on beam and bars, Roberson brings them on floor and vault (and beam). Roberson was the bronze medalist in the all-around at August’s U.S. Championships and finished a slim second to Rivera on floor exercise.

Known for her incredible power on the floor, in New Orleans, Roberson competed with the most difficulty seen in 2025. Though Simone Biles’ former training partner occasionally struggles with form breaks and execution errors, Roberson’s tremendous difficulty ratings could vault her onto her second World team.

Like Wong, Roberson is capable of vaulting the Cheng but has not successfully competed in the skill in 2025. In 2023, Roberson was a World finalist on vault, but had to withdraw due to injury. If the Arkansas Razorback can put two vaults to her feet in Tennessee, she will be a top contender for one of the four spots.

Ashlee Sullivan

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Ashlee Sullivan performs on the floor exercise during the senior women finals at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: All-Around, Beam, Floor

Ashlee Sullivan made a name for herself on the elite stage in the first few months of 2025. The UCLA Gymnastics commit won the 2025 U.S. Winter Cup, the first major national competition of the elite gymnastics season.

Later that spring, she took her talents to the international stage, placing third in the all-around and fourth on beam at the Jesolo Trophy in Italy. Most recently, Sullivan finished fourth overall at the U.S. Championships and claimed bronze on floor and eighth on balance beam. At the U.S. Classic in July, the 18-year-old nailed her difficult upgrades to win gold on balance beam.

With dynamic, gutsy gymnastics and a penchant for delivering under pressure, the underdog could challenge the favorites in the all-around and on her strongest events.

Jayla Hang

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Jayla Hang competes on the floor exercise at the 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships – Senior Women at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: All-Around, Vault, Beam

Jayla Hang emerged as a World team frontrunner back in June at the 2025 Pan American Championships in Panama City. Hang dominated the competition in Panama, winning five medals, including all-around and team gold.

Since Panama, the 17-year-old has not looked as sharp, struggling at the U.S. Classic in July and then showing inconsistencies at the U.S. Championships. However, she has shown promise. Though night one of competition in New Orleans had her sitting in 11th place, Hang showed her mettle on day two with 55.400 in the all-around, a three-point improvement and the third highest score of the day.

Hang has also shown a Cheng vault in training, a skill that could significantly increase her all-around threat and viability as a potential vault specialist.

Claire Pease

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Claire Pease competes on the balance beam at the 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships – Senior Women at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: All-Around, Bars, Beam

2024 U.S. Junior National Champion Claire Pease impressively topped he field at the U.S. Classic this past July. With a style reminiscent of her gym’s predecessors (Nastia Liukin), Pease is a top U.S. contender on balance beam and bars.

However, the first-year senior has struggled with inconsistency recently. In New Orleans, Pease stumbled to a tenth-place finish in the all-around, a far cry from her winning ways the month earlier.

Ultimately, if Pease can deliver her best gymnastics on the key events: bars and beam, she could be in contention for a specialist role in Jakarta.

Simone Rose

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Simone Rose competes on the floor exercise at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: All-Around, Bars

Olympic trials finalist Simone Rose is another underdog gracing the 2025 U.S. field. Rose has shown exemplary consistency this season, finishing in the top five in all three major U.S. competitions. At July’s U.S. Classic, she claimed silver in the all-around and on uneven bars, one of her strongest events.

More recently in New Orleans, Rose fought for a strong fifth-place finish in the all-around, where she also finished sixth on uneven bars and on floor. With clean, composed gymnastics, Rose brings calm consistency to any competitive stage.

Gabrielle Hardie

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Gabrielle Hardie competes on the floor exercise at the 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships – Senior Women at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: Bars, Floor

Like Jayla Hang, Gabrielle Hardie turned heads at the 2025 Pan American Championships in June. In Panama, Hardie claimed gold on the uneven bars, bronze on floor, and helped Team USA to the team title.

Though Hardie often competes with lower difficulty than her competitors, she is nationally renowned for her superior execution scores, frequently elevating her scores.

She finished third and fourth on floor at the U.S. Classic and U.S. Championships, respectively, and placed seventh nationally on bars and the all-around in New Orleans.

Dulcy Caylor

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Dulcy Caylor competes on the floor exercise at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Events: Bars, Beam

Though she gained notoriety this season for her intricate tumbling pass, Dulcy Caylor is an asset to Team USA primarily on bars and balance beam. Also an Olympic Trials finalist from 2024, Caylor trained alongside Simone Biles at World Champions Center.

Caylor delivers clean, powerful gymnastics, and recently finished third on balance beam and eighth in the all-around at the U.S. Championships. Previously, she nabbed top-five spots on bars at both the Winter Cup and U.S. Classic.