Meet Uzi World Digital, Winner of Startups of the year 2024 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India

\

Tell us about yourself

Uzi World Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency trusted by A-list celebrities, influential figures, and iconic brands to amplify their online presence. Founded by Ujwal Sharma, we exist to empower brands in the digital era—helping them tell stories, build communities, and achieve measurable growth.

Our mission is simple yet powerful: to redefine digital influence through creativity, strategy, and innovation. Our vision? To be the go-to partner for high-impact digital marketing and PR, not just in India but globally.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world

We believe digital storytelling has the power to transform perceptions and drive real impact. Whether it is a fast-growing D2C brand, an emerging influencer, or a global enterprise, our goal is to help clients build meaningful, lasting digital footprints.

From crafting campaigns that capture attention and go viral to managing complex online reputations, we are actively redefining how brands are seen and remembered online. Every strategy we design focuses on authenticity, value, and visibility, ensuring that our clients not only reach their audiences but also create connections that matter.

What differentiates you from the competition?

Uzi World Digital was never built to blend in. From the beginning, the goal was to create an agency that sets trends instead of chasing them. That philosophy drives everything we do and defines the results we deliver.

We have earned the trust of some of the most recognizable names in business, entertainment, and media across India and around the world. This trust comes from a clear promise: deliver measurable results, stay authentic to the brand’s voice, and maintain an uncompromising standard of quality.

What truly sets us apart is how we integrate every aspect of digital marketing. Social media marketing, SEO, digital PR, online reputation management, and web design are often treated as separate services by many agencies. At Uzi World Digital, these elements come together as part of one cohesive strategy designed to create a powerful, consistent, and lasting brand presence.

Creativity is another key advantage. We design campaigns that not only attract attention but also spark conversations and sometimes even go viral. Each campaign is a product of cultural insight, bold ideas, and data-driven timing. When a campaign takes off, it is the result of meticulous planning and strategic creativity working hand in hand.

We also adapt quickly. The digital landscape shifts rapidly, and our team embraces that pace of change. Whether it is AI-powered analytics, micro-influencer collaborations, or immersive content experiences, we stay ahead of the curve so our clients can lead rather than follow.

Above all, every strategy we create has a clear purpose. We focus on impact, connection, and long-term brand growth rather than chasing short-term trends or quick wins.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

\ Winning this title is a huge milestone. It is a validation of our team’s hard work, our clients’ trust, and our bold belief in pushing boundaries. It reinforces our position as an industry leader and motivates us to keep innovating and delivering excellence.

It is more than an award. It is a responsibility to keep raising the bar.

Who powers Uzi World Digital, and what makes them exceptional?

At Uzi World Digital, the team is the heart of everything we do. What sets them apart is not just individual talent but a shared mindset. Every strategist, designer, coder, PR specialist, and intern works toward one goal: creating digital impact that truly moves the needle.

This vision begins with founder and CEO Ujwal Sharma, an award-winning entrepreneur and digital marketing mentor. He built Uzi World Digital on the belief that bold ideas, guided by data, can transform brands. His leadership fosters a culture where creativity meets precision, and every project is treated as an opportunity to innovate.

Key leaders such as COO Prity Roy and Creative Head Rohit Gaikwad combine structure with imagination, ensuring strategies balance business objectives with creative vision. Their guidance ensures each campaign delivers both purpose and personality.

The agency’s network of interns adds yet another layer of strength. They bring energy, curiosity, and a willingness to experiment, keeping the team fresh, agile, and ahead of trends. It is this combination of leadership, experience, and youthful enthusiasm that makes Uzi World Digital more than a company. It is a movement driven by people who believe in building something bigger than themselves.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Achieving product-market fit with high-profile clients was the defining milestone for Uzi World Digital. It validated that our approach to digital marketing works at the intersection of creativity, data, and business strategy. We were no longer just executing campaigns; we were delivering measurable growth and tangible results for brands that demand excellence.

The breakthrough came from a willingness to listen deeply to clients, identify unmet needs in the market, and experiment with bold strategies. We developed offerings that solved real challenges in digital PR, online reputation management, and integrated marketing. That focus not only strengthened client trust but also allowed us to scale rapidly, refine our processes, and position ourselves as a go-to partner for brands seeking high-impact digital solutions.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

If 2024 taught us anything, it is this: adaptability is survival, and innovation is growth. In a world that moves faster every day, having a strong foundation is not enough. Startups must evolve ahead of the curve, anticipate change, and turn challenges into opportunities. Trends fade, but purpose-driven innovation leaves a legacy. The goal is not to react, but to lead the change and redefine what is possible.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

We see the marketing landscape evolving rapidly over the next few years, moving toward hyper-personalisation, AI-driven insights, and community-focused engagement. Audiences are becoming more discerning, platforms are constantly shifting, and trust is emerging as the most valuable currency a brand can hold.

To stay ahead, we are already embracing these changes. We are integrating advanced AI tools to optimise campaigns, building and nurturing micro-communities to foster genuine engagement, and telling brand stories through immersive formats such as short-form videos, influencer collaborations, and interactive web experiences. Our approach is designed to combine creativity with technology, ensuring that brands not only capture attention but also cultivate meaningful connections with their audiences.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

We’ll embrace this recognition by continuing to lead with innovation, staying agile in an evolving digital landscape, and supporting more brands and individuals in creating powerful online presences. As a Startup of the Year, we’ll mentor rising talent, collaborate with visionaries, and remain committed to excellence in every campaign we touch.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

In 2025, Uzi World Digital aims to scale both its reach and impact across multiple fronts. Our first priority is to expand our client portfolio globally, with deeper engagement in markets across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

We are also set to launch and grow a new education-focused initiative that will teach Digital Marketing and AI to students, creators, and aspiring entrepreneurs, empowering the next generation of digital professionals to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

On the media front, we plan to grow our subsidiary, Empire Weekly, into one of India’s most-read independent online publications, diversifying content verticals and building strong strategic media partnerships.

Innovation remains central to our strategy. We are developing an in-house AI-powered analytics platform to provide clients with transparent insights into campaign performance and ROI, enabling smarter decision-making.

For brands seeking a comprehensive digital presence, we will launch 360-degree branding packages tailored to influencers, startups, and new-age companies, covering everything from web design and PR to social media strategy.

We are also focused on nurturing talent through a stronger internship and mentorship program, supporting emerging professionals in digital marketing and creative technology.

Finally, we aim to collaborate with over 100 brands within the year and onboard at least 10 marquee international clients, cementing our position as a global leader in digital marketing and brand innovation.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

The biggest impact of 2024’s rapid technological changes and geopolitical fluctuations has been the need for speed. Brands and agencies alike must quickly understand emerging platforms, navigate algorithm shifts, and respond to global PR challenges in real time.

We noticed a growing demand from clients for crisis management, brand repositioning, and marketing that captures micro-moments. To address this, we scaled our online reputation management services, integrated advanced AI tools, and developed a content approach that is both trend-sensitive and aligned with each brand’s core identity. These measures allow us to stay proactive, agile, and ahead of the curve in a fast-moving industry.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

HackerNoon stands out as a truly refreshing voice in the tech media landscape. It is community-driven, authentic, and unafraid to highlight the stories that matter. We greatly appreciate how it champions startups, giving them a platform to reach a global audience. Being featured on HackerNoon is not just an honor for us, it is a milestone that reflects the impact of our work and our journey in the digital space.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Clarity is everything. Be clear in your purpose, in your pitch, in your product, and in how you lead your people. Boldness moves ideas forward, speed ensures relevance, and humanity keeps your work meaningful.

Success in the digital world is not just about technology or trends; it is about creating impact that is authentic and lasting. Here’s to a future where innovation and authenticity go hand in hand.

:::info

About HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year

Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon’s flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries will participate in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year! Millions of votes have been cast over the past few years, and many stories have been written about these daring and rising startups.

Wellfound:. Join the #1 global, startup-focused community. At Wellfound, we're not just a job board—we're the place where top startup talent and the world's most exciting companies connect to build the future.

\ Notion: Notion is trusted and loved by thousands of startups as their connected workspace—from building product roadmaps to tracking fundraising. Try Notion with unlimited AI, FREE for up to 6 months, to build and scale your company with one powerful tool. Get your offer now!

\ Hubspot: If you’re looking for a smart CRM platform that meets the needs of small businesses, look no further than HubSpot. Seamlessly connect your data, teams and customers in one easy-to-use scalable platform that grows with your business. Get started for free.



Bright Data: Startups that leverage public web data can make faster, data-driven decisions, giving them a competitive edge. With Bright Data’s scalable web data collection, businesses can grow from a small operation to an enterprise by harnessing insights at every stage.



Algolia: Algolia NeuralSearch is the world's only AI end-to-end Search and Discovery Platform combining powerful keyword and natural language processing in a single API.

:::

\