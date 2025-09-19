Mega Matrix expands governance token holdings with $3m ENA buy

Mega Matrix has executed a second $3 million ENA purchase. This brings its total haul to $6 million, signaling a commitment to its governance-token strategy and broader DeFi ambitions.

According to a press release dated September 19, the Singapore-based holding company Mega Matrix (NYSE: MPU) has completed a systematic accumulation of Ethena’s (ENA) token, now totaling approximately $6 million.

The company said it acquired 8.46 million tokens at an average price of $0.7165, with $3 million of that total purchased in the week leading up to the announcement.

Mega Matrix management confirmed this methodical accumulation, executed using a one-day volume-weighted average price model, is a direct continuation of the DeFi Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy it launched last week.

Mega Matrix’s stablecoin governance token treasury strategy

Mega Matrix unveiled its DAT strategy to the public on September 12 with an inaugural $3 million ENA purchase. However, its blueprint was laid out just over a week prior. On September 4, the company filed a universal shelf registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a maneuver that, once effective, positions it to potentially raise up to $2 billion for this treasury initiative.

The management’s rationale for targeting assets like ENA is that they represent “the equity of stablecoin ecosystems.” This framing is crucial. The company is not approaching these tokens as speculative trades but as strategic assets that confer “a seat at the table where the future of money is being coded.”

Mega Matrix appears to be betting that governance power over foundational DeFi protocols like Ethena will become an invaluable corporate asset, potentially generating yield, driving partnerships, or providing a competitive edge as the digital economy evolves.

This long-term vision, however, collided with short-term market skepticism following the latest announcement. Despite the company’s execution of its stated plan, MPU shares dipped 2.49% in pre-market trading. This reaction contrasts with the market’s response to the first ENA purchase on September 12, which sent shares rallying 15%.